Trump rejects opportunity to participate in future GOP debates

President Trump already has skipped the first two GOP presidential primary debates – interviewing with Tucker Carlson during the first and speaking to auto workers during second – and now his campaign says he'll not attend future such events.

A report at the Epoch Times quoted Chris LaCivita, a campaign adviser, saying, "He said he's not going to attend the debates, plural. And that's his position—until it's not."

He added the explanation that the debates had become more like a contest for "who's going to be the designated survivor."

Seven GOP members were on the stage for the second debate, this week, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former South Carolina Gov. and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Addressing blue-collar workers in Michigan, a battleground state, during the second event, Trump blasted Joe Biden's demands for electric vehicles, which cost much more than gasoline powered cars and whose environmental impact remains suspect.

"I will not allow under any circumstances the American automobile industry to die," Trump said.

A report at Mediaite even noted that Trump's campaign said the Republican National Committee should cancel future debates, in order for the party to focus on Joe Biden.

A statement released by the Trump campaign said, "Tonight’s GOP debate was as boring and inconsequential as the first debate, and nothing that was said will change the dynamics of the primary contest being dominated by President Trump. President Trump has a 40- or 50-point lead in the primary election and a 10-point lead over Joe Biden in the general election, and it’s clear that President Trump alone can defeat Biden.

"The RNC should immediately put an end to any further primary debates so we can train our fire on Crooked Joe Biden and quit wasting time and money that could be going to evicting Biden from the White House," the statement said.

