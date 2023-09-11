Trump wants judge who already has condemned him removed from case

A federal judge who repeatedly – and publicly – has condemned President Donald Trump and when he was indicted insisted his defense lawyers should have started on his case before the indictment should be removed from hearing the case against Trump.

That's according to Trump's lawyers, who have asked for the removal of Tanya Chutkan, who is scheduled to hear the politicized charges brought by the Department of Justice over Trump's comments about the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021, events in Washington.

According to a report from Just the News, Trump's legal team is asking for Chutkan to be removed.

The lawyers cite her multitudes of earlier statements condemning Trump.

"Specifically, the ex-commander-in-chief's attorneys asserted that prior statements she made that they saw 'create a perception of prejudgment incompatible with our justice system,' CBS reported. 'Judge Chutkan has, in connection with other cases, suggested that President Trump should be prosecuted and imprisoned. Such statements, made before this case began and without due process, are inherently disqualifying,'" the report said.

This particular judge has been one of those who have been handling cases involving protesters at the Capitol on that January 2021 day.

And she, on the record, said in October 2022 that those events were "nothing less than an attempt to violently overthrow the government, the legally, lawfully, peacefully elected government, by individuals who were mad that their guy lost."

Further, she slammed Trump, even though not by name: "[I]t's blind loyalty to one person who, by the way, remains free to this day."

She also told one defendant, "[t]he people who exhorted you and encouraged you and rallied you to go and take action and to fight have not been charged."

WND previously reported on doubts about Chutkan's ability to be impartial.

It's because she has a family with a history in Jamaica of Marxist revolutionary tactics.

A report from Becker News explained Chutkan, appointed by President Obama, is the grandchild of Frank Hill, a communist revolutionary in Jamaica who was jailed for a time, with his brother Ken, by the British governor during World War II because of suspicions of "subversive activities."

Frank Hill's daughter, Noelle Hill, is Chutkan’s mother, according to public records.

Media outlets explained Frank and Ken both were tossed from the People’s National Party of Jamaica for their communist beliefs.

The report explained, "Chutkan has faced accusations from conservatives, who allege that she demonstrates political bias in her role. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, for example, recently introduced a resolution seeking to censure and investigate the judge for 'open bias and partisanship in the conduct of her official duties,' referencing her past remarks in support of Black Lives Matter protesters in 2020."

Gaetz warned, "Tanya Chutkan was appointed as a district judge for the United States District Court for the District of Columbia by President Barack Obama after donating thousands of dollars to get him elected."

Chutkan did, in fact, financially support Barack Obama's campaign, establishing her credentials as a leftist activist on the court.



