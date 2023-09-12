'Tyranny takes hold!' Reporter going to prison for Jan. 6 SPEECH crime!

By Alicia Powe
The Gateway Pundit
Infowars reporter and War Room host Owen Shroyer was sentenced to 60 DAYS IN PRISON – Owen stood outside the Capitol and warned Trump supporters not to go inside the U.S. Capitol.
Advertisement - story continues below
Owen also frequently spoke out against the stolen 2020 election.
DOJ prosecutors sought prison time against Owen for this speech crime!
TRENDING: WATCH: Tucker Carlson: What do Gretchen Whitmer and Greg Abbott have in common?
For this he was sentenced to 60 DAYS IN PRISON.
Advertisement - story continues below
Infowars Host Owen Shroyer pleaded guilty in June to a single Class A Misdemeanor of Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds on January 6, 2021.
The highly talented journalist was initially charged in August 2021 — eight months after remaining outside the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and warning Trump supporters to not enter the Capitol along with Alex Jones.
After nearly two years of fighting charges related to his presence outside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 Owen made the decision to plead guilty to a lesser charge.
Advertisement - story continues below
Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!
Owen stood outside the U.S. Capitol. Owen and Alex Jones warned people about going inside the Capitol. They knew it was a setup.
Instead of being awarded medals for their actions that day, the regime arrested Owen months later on bogus charges. After all, he IS a Trump supporter.
Advertisement - story continues below
“Mr. Shroyer renews his request for a sentence involving no incarceration. This is less than what the Government asks for. Mr. Shroyer suggests that such a sentence would promote respect for the law, in part by reminding the public, and apparently the Government, that speech, even violent and vituperative speech, is protected by the First Amendment.Thatmessage apparently needs reinforcing as we approach the 2024 election cycle,” according to Owen’s memo.
Who are the real criminals here?
Here is Owen’s reply to the DOJ tyranny.
Advertisement - story continues below
This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!