'Tyranny takes hold!' Reporter going to prison for Jan. 6 SPEECH crime!

By Alicia Powe

The Gateway Pundit

Infowars reporter and War Room host Owen Shroyer was sentenced to 60 DAYS IN PRISON – Owen stood outside the Capitol and warned Trump supporters not to go inside the U.S. Capitol.

Owen also frequently spoke out against the stolen 2020 election.

DOJ prosecutors sought prison time against Owen for this speech crime!

TRENDING: WATCH: Tucker Carlson: What do Gretchen Whitmer and Greg Abbott have in common?

For this he was sentenced to 60 DAYS IN PRISON.

Infowars Host Owen Shroyer pleaded guilty in June to a single Class A Misdemeanor of Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds on January 6, 2021.

Are Americans presently living under the tyranny of the federal government? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (579 Votes) 1% (6 Votes)

The highly talented journalist was initially charged in August 2021 — eight months after remaining outside the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and warning Trump supporters to not enter the Capitol along with Alex Jones.

After nearly two years of fighting charges related to his presence outside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 Owen made the decision to plead guilty to a lesser charge.

Shroyer allowed the government to review his social media accounts — likely looking for any scrap of incriminating wrong-think they could find.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Owen stood outside the U.S. Capitol. Owen and Alex Jones warned people about going inside the Capitol. They knew it was a setup.

Instead of being awarded medals for their actions that day, the regime arrested Owen months later on bogus charges. After all, he IS a Trump supporter.

Today DOJ prosecutors sentenced Owen Shroyer to 60 days of prison. They want him prosecuted for “speech crimes.”

“Mr. Shroyer renews his request for a sentence involving no incarceration. This is less than what the Government asks for. Mr. Shroyer suggests that such a sentence would promote respect for the law, in part by reminding the public, and apparently the Government, that speech, even violent and vituperative speech, is protected by the First Amendment.Thatmessage apparently needs reinforcing as we approach the 2024 election cycle,” according to Owen’s memo.

Who are the real criminals here?

Here is Owen’s reply to the DOJ tyranny.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!