Tyson Foods to deploy driverless trucks

Will operate on predetermined short-haul, repeated routes

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 30, 2023 at 11:15am
(Photo by Brian Stalter on Unsplash)

(AG WEB) – Tyson Foods, Inc., is teaming up with Gatik AI, Inc., in a multi-year collaboration to deploy autonomous, "self-driving" refrigerated box trucks to bolster Tyson routes in Northwest Arkansas. Operating 18 hours a day, trucks will deliver Tyson, Jimmy Dean and BallPark products, among others, to the company’s distribution and storage facilities in the Rogers and Springdale, Ark., areas.

"The deployment will introduce Gatik trucks equipped with commercial-grade autonomous technology to the Tyson supply chain, operating on predetermined short-haul, repeated routes to support fast and efficient product flow from plant to storage facilities," Tyson said in a release. "In a nationwide truck driver shortage, these autonomous trucks are an innovative and safe way to add resources that will allow the company to elevate drivers to other transportation positions in the Tyson business, while ensuring continuous supply chain reliability."

Beginning this week, the collaboration includes multiple trucks with the potential for expansion at other Tyson locations in the future. A safety driver will initially be present in the cab to monitor the autonomous system and take command of operating the truck if required.

WND News Services
