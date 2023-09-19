A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S. WorldWND MEDIA
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

U.S. conservative journalist Jack Posobiec put on 'enemies of Ukraine list'

'Hope you don't get put on the CIA's Early Retirement Plan, Volod'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 19, 2023 at 7:05pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Joe Biden walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, during an unannounced trip to Kyiv, Ukraine. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

Joe Biden walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, during an unannounced trip to Kyiv, Ukraine. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(BREITBART) -- American conservative journalist and political commentator Jack Posobiec has been included on a Ukrainian-run list of supposed enemies of Ukraine, which claimed that his public statements amount to acts against the national security of Ukraine.

The shadowy organisation behind the list, which claims to act independently from the Ukrainian state, describes Posobiec as a “pro-Russian activist”, a “provocateur”, and recommends that law enforcement agencies consider his statements as “deliberate acts against the national security of Ukraine, peace, the security of humanity and international law and order, as well as other offences.”

In response to his inclusion on the “criminal” list, the Human Events senior editor said: “After the collapse of his counteroffensive, Zelensky’s biggest threat isn’t me, it’s his own intelligence services. Hope you don’t get put on the CIA’s Early Retirement Plan, Volod. Drop the receipts on the Bidens and we’ll find you a nice McMansion in Sarasota.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







U.S. conservative journalist Jack Posobiec put on 'enemies of Ukraine list'
Trump's eligibility for 2024 ballot headed to U.S. Supreme Court?
Students sue West Point over race-based admissions
Dow closes 100 points lower as the Federal Reserve's rate decision approaches
'Death is imminent': Top state Dem questions Biden's 2024 viability
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×