U.S. government shutdown averted

By Jim Hᴏft

The Gateway Pundit

The House of Representatives passed a last-minute bill to keep the government funded for an additional 45 days, narrowly averting a government shutdown that would have commenced at 12:01 a.m. The bill, spearheaded by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), now heads to the Senate, where it is expected to pass.

With a 335-91 vote, the House approved a 45-day temporary funding measure that excludes border security and $6 billion funding for Ukraine.

The bill includes provisions for disaster relief funds that likely swayed some Democrats to vote in favor.

90 GOP NOs and 1 Dem NO

WATCH:

BREAKING: US Government shut down has been averted In a 335-91 vote, House passes 45-day stopgap resolution which excludes further funding for Ukraine and border security pic.twitter.com/hyOT3ogLvR — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 30, 2023

Socialist AOC celebrated the passing of the resolution, calling it a “win-win.”

“Here’s what went down: we just won a clean 45 day gov extension, stripped GOP’s earlier 30% cuts to Social Security admin etc, staved off last minute anti-immigrant hijinks, and averted shutdown (for now). People will get paychecks and MTG threw a tantrum on the way out. Win-win,” AOC wrote.

Here’s what went down: we just won a clean 45 day gov extension, stripped GOP’s earlier 30% cuts to Social Security admin etc, staved off last minute anti-immigrant hijinks, and averted shutdown (for now). People will get paychecks and MTG threw a tantrum on the way out. Win-win — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 30, 2023

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) blasted Kevin McCarthy for pushing through a continuing resolution that upholds the spending levels and policies set by the Biden-Pelosi-Schumer.

“Instead of siding with his own party today, Kevin McCarthy sided with 209 Democrats to push through a continuing resolution that maintains the Biden-Pelosi-Schumer spending levels and policies. He allowed the DC Uniparty to win again. Should he remain Speaker of the House?”

Instead of siding with his own party today, Kevin McCarthy sided with 209 Democrats to push through a continuing resolution that maintains the Biden-Pelosi-Schumer spending levels and policies. He allowed the DC Uniparty to win again. Should he remain Speaker of the House? — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) September 30, 2023

Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) wrote, “Every single Democrat in the House, except for one, voted for Kevin McCarthy’s ploy to continue Nancy Pelosi’s budget and Joe Biden’s policies. Are we sure Hakeem Jeffries is not the Speaker?”

Every single Democrat in the House, except for one, voted for Kevin McCarthy’s ploy to continue Nancy Pelosi’s budget and Joe Biden’s policies. Are we sure Hakeem Jeffries is not the Speaker? pic.twitter.com/DAnRWeVikn — Matt Rosendale (@RepRosendale) September 30, 2023

“The McCarthy-Jeffries “clean” CR just passed with more Democrat votes than Republican votes. Tells you everything you need to know,” said Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA)

The McCarthy-Jeffries “clean” CR just passed with more Democrat votes than Republican votes. Tells you everything you need to know. — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) September 30, 2023

Rep. Bob Good wrote, “Kevin McCarthy put a CR on the Floor that got 209 Democrat votes, since it kept in place the Biden-Pelosi-Schumer policies that are destroying the country and the spending levels that are bankrupting us. Sadly, it also got 126 Republican votes. Uni-Party rule.”

Kevin McCarthy put a CR on the Floor that got 209 Democrat votes, since it kept in place the Biden-Pelosi-Schumer policies that are destroying the country and the spending levels that are bankrupting us. Sadly, it also got 126 Republican votes. Uni-Party rule. — Congressman Bob Good (@RepBobGood) September 30, 2023

This is a breaking story. Please check back for more updates.

