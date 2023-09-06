U.S. military plans, then cancels, 'Sound of Freedom' movie on base

By Micaela Burrow

Daily Caller News Foundation

U.S. Southern Command nixed two scheduled on-base showings of the popular film “Sound Of Freedom” after Military Times found out and asked about the plans, according to the outlet.

U.S. Army Garrison-Miami manager Joanne B. Fitzgerald invited everyone from SOUTHCOM headquarters to attend the free screenings planned for Aug. 28 and Oct. 19, according to an emailed flyer Military Times obtained. The flyer said the thriller, which depicts a rescue operation of a semi-vigilante anti-human trafficking organization, would be shown “in support of SOUTHCOM’s mission to promote respect for human rights and combating trafficking in persons in Central and South America and the Caribbean.”

However, critics have accused lead actor Jim Caviezel of espousing ideas aligned with the QAnon conspiracy in promotional events for the movie, according to NPR. Detractors have also claimed that alleged misrepresentations of human trafficking in the film undermine its attempts to bring awareness to the issue.

After Military Times inquired, SOUTHCOM canceled the showings to “prevent the appearance of copyright infringement,” according to another email obtained by the outlet. “The film is currently available to view at local theaters, and personnel and their families who would like to see the film are encouraged to do so,” the email said.

“The movie’s central theme and its connection to SOUTHCOM’s AOR and our Human Rights Office (HRO) Combatting Trafficking in Persons (CTIP) program are inescapable and will serve to raise awareness of the prevalence of trafficking in human persons and sexual abuse and exploitation within our area of responsibility,” the email announcing the event had been canceled added.

Transnational crime, like drug trafficking, has no borders. Cooperation on security issues protects our countries & citizens. This week, U.S. Amb to El Salvador William Duncan & @MilenaMayorga toured #SOUTHCOM‘s Cooperative Security Location (CSL) in #ElSalvador. @WHAAsstSecty https://t.co/W619Ihb12s — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) February 24, 2023

The original invitation included a caveat that “The showing of this film does not imply or constitute endorsement by the U.S. Army nor SOUTHCOM.”

A spokesperson for SOUTHCOM defended the initial plans, arguing that the film depicted themes that are essential to SOUTHCOM’s mission, which is heavily focused on disrupting transnational criminal organizations that often deal in trafficking of persons, as well protecting human rights, according to Military Times.

“The subject of the movie is something that’s of great concern to the command, in that it follows as part of its mission of countering transnational criminal organizations,” spokesman Jose Ruiz told the outlet. “Because of the way these transnational criminal organizations exploit migrants — the hopes of migrants — in ways that end up being serious violations to their human rights, and unfortunately in some cases lead to the deaths of the migrants.

SOUTHCOM did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

