U.S. teacher, TikTok celebrity arrested for allegedly having sex with teen fan

(FOX NEWS) -- An American teacher who has over one million followers on TikTok is accused of having sex with a 16-year-old fan in Thailand, Thai police say.

Florida resident Luke Rockwell, 29, was arrested in Bangkok on Saturday. He is also accused of passing STDs onto the girl, and he set his TikTok account, @English_with_teacherluke, to private after his arrest.

While the age of consent in Thailand is 15, it's still against the law to conduct "indecent acts" with someone between the ages of 15 and 18 outside of marriage. Royal Thai Police Lieutenant General Thitsit Sangsawan told the Daily Mail that Rockwell was charged with unlawful sex with a minor and recording the sexual acts.

