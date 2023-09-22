You do understand that 'normal' is never coming back, right?

Whereby the world that then was, being overflowed with water, perished. (2 Peter 3:6 KJV)

Well, "normal" is normally overrated, anyway. Besides, normal is a lot to ask for when the globalists are working to usher in their one-world government, and God is busy kicking their behinds and destroying the Babylonian system we have been living under our entire lives – he very one that we call normal.

The good news is that even if you can't swim, you will likely survive the transition this time, unlike Noah's neighbors, who at least had Noah's ark-building activities to clue them in about their future. Most of us today would probably identify more with Noah's neighbors and friends, were he alive and at work building the ark today. The obvious is rarely obvious to everyone.

Speaking of obvious, what the heck is a Babylonian system, anyway? My old computer dictionary describes it this way: "The city was on the banks of the Euphrates River and was noted for its luxury, its fortifications, and, particularly, for the Hanging Gardens of Babylon." We can just use the "luxury and fortifications" part here. In fact, it almost works to explain it as, "he who has the gold, makes the rules." Except the gold left our financial system just a bit before Richard Nixon left the presidency.

Nixon apparently believed that the U.S. government of his era could be trusted with the ability to create money out of thin air. The other expression used more often today is "backed by the full faith and credit of ..." well, you know the folks they are talking about. It's certainly not themselves. It sounds like taxation unto oblivion, except the government, the wealthy and important get to keep their money (and in fact, ours, too).

Housing prices and new car prices should have clued us in to the "dollars from thin air" money gangsters. One of my grandmothers grew up in a nice house she paid six and a half thousand dollars for after the Great Depression. My father bought his first new American car for 2,500 dollars, in the mid-1960s. The only thing "green" about it was its six-cylinder engine.

Dollars backed by gold did not serve the needs of America's elites and wannabe globalists, however. They wanted money created out of thin air, and that is what they got. "Yes, everything is getting more expensive, but don't worry. We will print more dollars to make sure everyone has enough money to buy what they need and pay their taxes." Were they just idiots, or were they corrupt idiots?

Regardless, their legacy lived on throughout most of our lives. We worked harder and longer just to earn enough of these air-backed dollars "our" government pumped out, thinking they were worth something, just because there were others equally as deluded as us, doing the same thing. Well, who cares? There was always enough money to run the federal government, and in the end keeping the separate nation of Washington, D.C., afloat is all that really mattered, right? We can call that the Babylonian System. We worked for money they promised had value, but that only worked if everybody believed it was true. Oh, it had the appearance of reality. When Fedzilla ran out of the fake dollars, the Federal Reserve printed more fake dollars, and charged We The People interest on those fake dollars.

This Big Lie turns out to have been a lot bigger than most of us thought, because it indirectly controlled our economy, our federal government, many state governments, our military and most other nations around the world, which were happy to take fake dollars in foreign aid, as long as the rest of the world still believed they were worth at least something and accepted them as payment. We even convinced the Saudi government to accept payment for oil only in U.S. fake dollars, thus giving birth to the petro dollar. I guess you could say that our fake money poisoned the entire world – a legacy of sorts for the corruptocrats that pirated the American government so long ago. Perhaps the corruptocrats figured they would all be dead by the time anyone figured it out. Perhaps they didn't care, because there was an endless line of fools before them, trading their work, effort and lives for fake money. Eventually, however, the line ends. I think we are the men and women standing at the end of the line. There is nobody behind us who still wants our fake banknotes.

That is the problem with common wisdom. It only works while enough people believe it to be true. What do you think? Will the Babylonian petro dollar end with a bang or a whimper? Who is going to be the last poor fool who trades his or her life for Babylonian petro dollars?

I'm not mourning the death of the petro dollar empire. It's God who has brought about Babylon's fall. He has something much better with which to replace it. The "Left Behind Rapture" is still far in the future, but this is here now. It will be much bigger than Egypt and the Red Sea. Out of the ashes, the Remnant Bride will arise. Jesus is not coming for a Bride hiding in the church basement. He is coming for a triumphant Bride, without spot or wrinkle. In Holy Spirit power, the Bride will remake the world in her beloved's image, and the gates of hell will not prevail against her.

