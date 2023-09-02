A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldFINAL FRONTIER
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Unexpected nation launches spacecraft to study sun after successful landing near moon's south pole

Less than 2 weeks after successful uncrewed landing

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 2, 2023 at 5:16pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Patou Ricard from Pixabay)

(Image by Patou Ricard from Pixabay)

(ABC NEWS) – India launched its first space mission to study the sun on Saturday, less than two weeks after a successful uncrewed landing near the south polar region of the moon.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft took off on board a satellite launch vehicle from the Sriharikota space center in southern India on a quest to study the sun from a point about 1.5 million kilometers (930,000 miles) from Earth. The point, known as L1, affords an uninterrupted view of the sun.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The spacecraft is equipped with seven payloads to study the sun’s corona, chromosphere, photosphere and solar wind, the Indian Space Research Organization said.

TRENDING: Trump: heroic martyr – however ...

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Another J6 prisoner dead, possibly through suicide
Liberal outlet issues huge correction to fake Trump interview story
Judge says state doesn't have to change 'sex' on birth certificates
Unexpected nation launches spacecraft to study sun after successful landing near moon's south pole
How Biden's special envoy to Iran chased dream of resurrected nuclear deal
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×