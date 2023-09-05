A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
United Airlines grounds all flights nationwide

'We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 5, 2023 at 2:19pm
(Image by Ralf Ruppert from Pixabay)

By Arjun Singh
Daily Caller News Foundation

United Airlines grounded all of its flights across the United States on Tuesday.

United requested the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issue a ground stop order on all of its aircraft, the FAA tweeted. Flights will be able to land, but none will take off until the order is lifted, according to the airline’s tweet.

The order is likely to cause massive delays across the country. United Airlines is one of the largest domestic air carriers in the United States.

“We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned,” United tweeted.” We will share more information as it becomes available. Thank you for your patience as we work on a resolution to get you on your way as soon as possible.”

The FAA and United did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

×