United Airlines grounds all flights nationwide

By Arjun Singh

Daily Caller News Foundation

United Airlines grounded all of its flights across the United States on Tuesday.

United requested the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issue a ground stop order on all of its aircraft, the FAA tweeted. Flights will be able to land, but none will take off until the order is lifted, according to the airline’s tweet.

We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We will share more information as it becomes available. Thank you for your patience as we… — United Airlines (@united) September 5, 2023

The order is likely to cause massive delays across the country. United Airlines is one of the largest domestic air carriers in the United States.

“We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned,” United tweeted.” We will share more information as it becomes available. Thank you for your patience as we work on a resolution to get you on your way as soon as possible.”

The FAA and United did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

