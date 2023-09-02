A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Urban exodus continues despite frozen housing market

Blue cities seeing biggest loses

WND News Services
Published September 2, 2023 at 4:52pm
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Despite the worst housing affordability crisis in decades and a frozen housing market, the latest migration data reveals a clear pattern: Americans continue to ditch California's urban centers, Chicago, and Northeastern cities, flocking to Sun Belt and Southwest U.S. cities.

A new report from John Burns Real Estate Consulting shows Houston, Jacksonville, Charlotte, San Antonia, Fort Worth, and Nashville still had strong inbound migration, while the eastern region of the San Francisco Bay Area, Orange County, San Diego, San Jose, Miami, Washington, DC, Boston, Chicago, and San Francisco had very negative outbound migration flows.

To determine migration trends, the team analyzed current postal address change forms within a few months, explaining that this data "has given us far more conviction in expressing" migration trends nationwide.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





