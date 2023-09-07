A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
World
Vandals busted open Great Wall of China to make 'shortcut,' creating 'irreversible damage'

Suspects wanted to shorten travel time to their construction project

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 7, 2023 at 6:21pm
Great Wall of China (Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) – Engineers in China "irreparably" damaged the Great Wall of China while trying to find a "shortcut" for their business, according to local reports.

"Excavators were used to excavate the original gap of the ancient Great Wall into a large gap, so that the excavator could pass through the gap, which caused irreversible damage to the integrity of the Ming Great Wall and the safety of cultural relics," police said in a statement.

Police in Shanxi province in China arrested a 38-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman for allegedly digging through the 32nd section of the Great Wall to speed along their construction work. Officers responded to reports on Aug. 24 that a huge gap had appeared in the wall and quickly located the pair.

Submit a Correction





WND News Services
