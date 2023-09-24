A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Veterans Affairs says there are more than 50 genders

Variations include butch, femme, tomboy, demigender, gender variant, transvesti

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 24, 2023 at 2:26pm
(TODD STARNES) – The Dept. of Veterans Affairs sent out a wild survey alleging there more than 50 gender options.

The survey, acquired exclusively by the Libs of TikTok, provides information about benefits available to veterans who want to undergo sex change surgeries. Aside from being a man or a woman, Veterans Affairs says you can also be butch, femme, a tomboy, demigender, gender variant, and something called a transvesti. It’s unclear if that’s the plural of transvestite.

They also said you can be a mahu, hijru, bulldagger or a nulldragger. I’m surprised that unicorns and Smurfs were not options.

Read the full story ›

