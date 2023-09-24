Veterans Affairs says there are more than 50 genders

(TODD STARNES) – The Dept. of Veterans Affairs sent out a wild survey alleging there more than 50 gender options.

The survey, acquired exclusively by the Libs of TikTok, provides information about benefits available to veterans who want to undergo sex change surgeries. Aside from being a man or a woman, Veterans Affairs says you can also be butch, femme, a tomboy, demigender, gender variant, and something called a transvesti. It’s unclear if that’s the plural of transvestite.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

They also said you can be a mahu, hijru, bulldagger or a nulldragger. I’m surprised that unicorns and Smurfs were not options.

TRENDING: Thongs in the U.S. Senate

Read the full story ›