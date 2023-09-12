WATCH: Abortion lawyer accused of perjuring herself before Congress

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

By Mary Margaret Olohan

The Daily Signal

FIRST ON THE DAILY SIGNAL: Republican Congressmen Chip Roy of Texas and Mike Johnson of Louisiana are calling on a controversial abortion lawyer to explain whether she “violated the law by providing misleading information to Congress.”

Talcott Camp is the chief legal and strategy officer at the National Abortion Federation, where she oversees the organization’s legal work and “plays a major role” in its strategic decision making.

She previously came under fire for shockingly graphic remarks she allegedly made at the National Abortion Federation convention in 2014 or 2015, recorded by pro-life activist David Daleiden.

“I’m like—oh my God! I get it,” she allegedly said, referring to crushing the skulls of unborn babies. “When the skull is broken, that’s really sharp! I get it! I understand why people are talking about getting that skull out, that calvarium.”

In May, Roy pressed Camp to explain her remarks during the “Revisiting the Implications of the FACE Act” hearing. Camp claimed the videos were heavily edited and said it would be “impossible” for her to know if she made these comments. She also accused those who publicized the videos of her alleged remarks of stoking “a massive uptick in violence.”

WATCH:

Chip Roy forces Dem witness Talcott Camp to address her alleged comments on crushing babies skulls: "Oh my God! I get it! When the skull is broken, that’s really sharp! I get it! I understand why people are talking about getting that skull out, that calvarium." pic.twitter.com/XkiCm1iK4M — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 16, 2023

“True or false,” Roy said. “Did you say that? ‘I’m like—oh my God! I get it. When the skull is broken, that’s really sharp!’ Did you say that?”

“It’s impossible to know, congressman,” she responded, adding later, “I don’t know.”

“You don’t know,” Roy repeated. “You don’t know if you talked about the crushing of the skull of a baby? You don’t remember having said something like that? I’m pretty confident I’ve never said something like that. I’m quite confident my colleagues here have never said something like that.”

Now Roy and Johnson are suggesting that she may have perjured herself.

“As part of your testimony, you questioned the authenticity of statements recorded on video that you had

previously made and that the National Abortion Federation had certified as authentic in court

proceedings,” the congressmen said.

“Naturally, these conflicting facts and statements raise serious questions regarding the accuracy of your testimony,” they continued. “Providing false and misleading information to Congress violates the law. It is our goal to give you the opportunity to correct the record and ensure that the American people and their congressional representatives have a complete understanding of the truth.”

The National Abortion Federation submitted court documents on June 1, 2017, related to the lawsuit NAF v. Center for Medical Progress, the Republicans noted. Those court documents confirmed “the authenticity of the video referenced.”

“Therefore, your statements on May 16, 2023, contradict court documents, specifically Docket entry 417-1,” Roy and Johnson said. “This docket entry certifies that you did in fact make the statements on video.”

“As part of this hearing, you completed a Truth in Testimony Disclosure form, on which you certified that you were testifying on behalf of the National Abortion Federation – not yourself,” they added. “This discrepancy between your testimony before Congress and court documents submitted by the National Abortion Federation creates questions regarding whether you violated the law by providing misleading information to Congress.”

The lawmakers call on Camp to provide a response by Monday, Sept. 18, amending her testimony.

“Testimony before Congress ought to be true and knowingly providing materially false information to Congress ought to be punished by the Department of Justice,” the letter reminds Camp.

Camp and the National Abortion Federation did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Daily Signal.

David Daleiden, who heads the pro-life undercover journalism group, the Center for Medical Progress, reacted to news of the letter in a statement to The Daily Signal.

“The National Abortion Federation will go as far as perjuring themselves before Congress to deny what the tapes clearly show,” he said, namely “Big Abortion’s candid admissions that their business is based around killing babies and selling their body parts.”

“As one of the undercover reporters involved in the taping, I can confirm the recording’s authenticity even if Talcott Camp and NAF continue to perjure themselves about it,” Daleiden added. “I will never forget the look on her face at a NAF commercial tradeshow when she gleefully described feeling the broken pieces of an aborted baby’s skull.”

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

