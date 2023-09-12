A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: How was the Bible created? Filmmaker explores proof, veracity of God's Word

'The most stable of all the ancient texts there are'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 12, 2023 at 7:44pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(FAITHWIRE) -- The Bible — the world’s bestselling book — has shaped cultures and societies for millennia, but what’s known about its origins?

A new documentary from CBN Films, “Oracles of God: The Story of the Old Testament,” relies on reenactments, expert interviews, and stunning visuals to help bring the Bible’s history to life, with director Erin Zimmerman explaining how God placed the project on her heart.

The filmmaker recalled watching past documentaries on the Bible and quickly coming to an important realization.

Read the full story ›

