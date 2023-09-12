WATCH: 'Bone-chilling. It scared me': Pardoned Virginia father speaks out

By Harold Hutchison

A Virginia father who was arrested for protesting during a 2021 meeting of the Loudoun County school board says he was “used” to “silence moms and dads.”

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia pardoned Scott Smith, who was arrested during a raucous June 22, 2021 school board meeting and charged by Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj with disorderly conduct. The arrest of Smith, whose daughter was sexually assaulted in a bathroom at school by a 14-year-old male dressed in a skirt, was cited by the National School Boards Association in its Sept. 29, 2021 letter to Merrick Garland that prompted his Oct. 4, 2021 memo that directed the FBI to look into the protests.

“I didn’t want to drop my appeal and accept responsibility for the charges that I was convicted of in the lower court,” Smith told “America Reports” co-host John Roberts. “That was unacceptable to me. I wanted to win it straight up on my own merit in court, but unfortunately, you know, as things have played out and, you know, our justice system across this land is unfortunately politicized and weaponized to the hilt and that should scare every American.”

On Oct. 7, 2021, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office issued a release stating that a student had been arrested for carrying out an assault in the bathroom on Oct. 6, 2021. A second release, dated Oct. 13, 2021, acknowledged that the alleged perpetrator was also accused of the May 28, 2021 assault at Stone Bridge High School.

“They used me to silence moms and dads and grandmas and grandpas and everybody else that were starting this movement to protect our children and stand up for our rights, to protect our children and say what we think is right for them,” Smith said. “They tried to shut us down. And unfortunately there’s clear evidence that it somewhat worked. I mean, when you have the DOJ sending out that memo, that was bone-chilling. I mean — it scared me for about 10 seconds.”

The parental protests in Loudoun County triggered similar efforts across the country as parents raised objections to the use of Critical Race Theory in school curricula and the use of sexually explicit books.

Smith also blasted Biberaj, who was backed by left-wing billionaire George Soros, after she criticized the pardon in a statement posted to Twitter.

“She is one of the most evil people I ever met,” Smith said. “Unfortunately, I had to deal with her face to face with the prosecution of the sexual predator of my daughter. She needs — we need to vote her out.”

