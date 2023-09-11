A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Faith Health Money Politics U.S.WND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WATCH: Drag queen spanks mayor at Democrat event

'Thanks so much for having me and my [bleeps]!'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 11, 2023 at 2:48pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

S""

(Photo by krakenimages on Unsplash)

(Photo by krakenimages on Unsplash)

By Kate Anderson
Daily Caller News Foundation

A drag queen performer spanked Konstantine Anthony, the Democratic mayor of Burbank, California, during a bingo event hosted by a local Democratic organization on Saturday.

The event was put on by the Santa Clarita Valley Democrats (SCVD) featuring drag queen Foxxy Roxy Wood to “celebrate California’s birthday” and “protect democracy,” according to an Instagram post from SCVD Chair Andrew Taban. A video of the event, shared by the WiseNuts podcast, showed Wood spanking Anthony, who is also running for a spot on the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, in front of attendees.

TRENDING: 'Monstrous': GOP presidential candidates commemorate 9/11 on 22nd anniversary

Wood’s advertisement of the event noted that children as young as 15 were permitted to attend the “annual Drag Queen Bingo fundraiser,” according to an Instagram post. Anthony, however, told the Daily Caller News Foundation that “no children attended the event” and that “all attendees were over 21.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The mayor did not respond to questions about whether or not it would have been appropriate for 15-year-olds to attend.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WiseNuts (@wisenuts_podcast)

Is the main goal of events like this to normalize perversion in America?

Libs of Tik Tok (LOTT), an account run by Chaya Raichik that works to expose gender ideology in education, reposted the video on Twitter, prompting Anthony to accuse the account of “lying,” saying that there were no children at the event and that it was 21+.

When asked by LOTT why the advertisement said “Ages 15 and up,” Anthony replied that “Regardless of advertising, there were no children at the event,” according to a post.

Admission for the event was $50 and attendees were encouraged to donate to SCVD through ActBlue, a fundraising platform, according to Wood’s advertisement. Wood also thanked SCVD for hosting the event and for inviting “having me and my balls,” according to an Instagram post on Sept. 10.

“Always fun hosting ‘Roxy’s Got Balls!’ BINGO for the Santa Clarita Valley Democrats,” Wood wrote. “Thanks so much, @andrewtaban.ca & @scvdems for having me and my balls! 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙.”

Anthony previously claimed that the book “Gender Queer: A Memoir, which features images of adolescents performing oral sex on each other with and masturbating, was not “sexualized” during an appearance on the WiseNuts podcast in July, according to the California Globe.

Foxxy Roxy Wood and SCVD did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Drag queen spanks mayor at Democrat event
'Utter madness!' Bill passes requiring parents to 'affirm' kids' gender 'transitions'
D.C. judge: 'Truth' about aborted baby remains not 'relevant' in federal case
Why was DOJ silent about Border Patrol 'whipping' investigation ending?
Biden admin applauds deal with Saudi Arabia on 9/11 anniversary
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×