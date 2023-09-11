WATCH: Drag queen spanks mayor at Democrat event

By Kate Anderson

Daily Caller News Foundation

A drag queen performer spanked Konstantine Anthony, the Democratic mayor of Burbank, California, during a bingo event hosted by a local Democratic organization on Saturday.

The event was put on by the Santa Clarita Valley Democrats (SCVD) featuring drag queen Foxxy Roxy Wood to “celebrate California’s birthday” and “protect democracy,” according to an Instagram post from SCVD Chair Andrew Taban. A video of the event, shared by the WiseNuts podcast, showed Wood spanking Anthony, who is also running for a spot on the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, in front of attendees.

TRENDING: 'Monstrous': GOP presidential candidates commemorate 9/11 on 22nd anniversary

Wood’s advertisement of the event noted that children as young as 15 were permitted to attend the “annual Drag Queen Bingo fundraiser,” according to an Instagram post. Anthony, however, told the Daily Caller News Foundation that “no children attended the event” and that “all attendees were over 21.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The mayor did not respond to questions about whether or not it would have been appropriate for 15-year-olds to attend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WiseNuts (@wisenuts_podcast)

Is the main goal of events like this to normalize perversion in America? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (6 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Libs of Tik Tok (LOTT), an account run by Chaya Raichik that works to expose gender ideology in education, reposted the video on Twitter, prompting Anthony to accuse the account of “lying,” saying that there were no children at the event and that it was 21+.

Actually, there weren’t any children at this private 21+ event. But of course lying is totally on brand for you. — Konstantine Anthony🌹♿🧠 (@KonstantineinCA) September 11, 2023

When asked by LOTT why the advertisement said “Ages 15 and up,” Anthony replied that “Regardless of advertising, there were no children at the event,” according to a post.

Admission for the event was $50 and attendees were encouraged to donate to SCVD through ActBlue, a fundraising platform, according to Wood’s advertisement. Wood also thanked SCVD for hosting the event and for inviting “having me and my balls,” according to an Instagram post on Sept. 10.

“Always fun hosting ‘Roxy’s Got Balls!’ BINGO for the Santa Clarita Valley Democrats,” Wood wrote. “Thanks so much, @andrewtaban.ca & @scvdems for having me and my balls! 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙.”

Anthony previously claimed that the book “Gender Queer: A Memoir, which features images of adolescents performing oral sex on each other with and masturbating, was not “sexualized” during an appearance on the WiseNuts podcast in July, according to the California Globe.

Foxxy Roxy Wood and SCVD did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!