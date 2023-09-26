WATCH: Elon Musk posts video revealing failure of COVID shots

Elon Musk has posted on his social media company X a video assembled by contributor Wall Street Silver that shows the stunning claims that COVID shots were "100%" effective.

And then the stunning plunge in that confidence level as the facts became known.

The falling numbers are in quotes from the experts on that topic, as well as legacy media reports that appeared to begin by promoting the experimental treatments, which science now shows had the capability of inflicting major damage on some patients.

The video also cites headlines regarding the billion dollar profits for drug-makers.

The video:

Have you heard dis information?

pic.twitter.com/sHljBLYNfq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 26, 2023

Musk snarkily introduced the video with "Have you heard dis information?" a play on the claims by experts as well as the government that any doubts about their COVID protocols were "disinformation," or something worse.

A commentary at Twitchy pointed out, "Twitter (X) owner Elon Musk has never been one to shy away from controversy. Today he reposted a video from Wall Street Silver that shows the decline in reported efficacy of the COVID-19 Vaccine through a timelapse of online news headlines, all set to Edvard Grieg's 'In The Hall Of The Mountain King'."

The editorial predicted the video should "set some people's hair on fire as it plays against a major narrative that has been set in the recent past."

It continued, "But amplifying a message that has been labeled 'Science Denial' by many in the government and media will likely cause more of a stir than normal."

