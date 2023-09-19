A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Girl, 13, gets attacked at McDonald's while bystanders pull out phones and record

'I just couldn't believe another human being would do this'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 19, 2023 at 1:33pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(FOX NEWS) -- A teenage girl was attacked at a Southern California McDonald's, and the brawl is circulating in viral videos after bystanders opted to record the action rather than intervene.

Kassidy Jones told FOX 11 Los Angeles that she and her classmates stopped by the fast-food restaurant on their way home from school on Sept. 6. The 13-year-old said it was there where an unidentified woman cornered her and then started attacking her.

"What the F are y'all looking at? I fight kids. I fight you," Kassidy recalled the woman saying to her.

