WATCH: Girl, 13, gets attacked at McDonald's while bystanders pull out phones and record

(FOX NEWS) -- A teenage girl was attacked at a Southern California McDonald's, and the brawl is circulating in viral videos after bystanders opted to record the action rather than intervene.

Kassidy Jones told FOX 11 Los Angeles that she and her classmates stopped by the fast-food restaurant on their way home from school on Sept. 6. The 13-year-old said it was there where an unidentified woman cornered her and then started attacking her.

"What the F are y'all looking at? I fight kids. I fight you," Kassidy recalled the woman saying to her.

