WATCH: Hundreds of students embrace impromptu baptism as coach extends a faithful hand

(FOX NEWS) -- More than 200 students at an Alabama college were baptized in one night this week after a campus worship program that was reportedly attended by hundreds.

The baptisms took place Tuesday night in a lake at Auburn's Red Barn venue, which is located about half a mile from Auburn University's Neville Arena, the site of a "Unite Auburn" worship event that drew a massive crowd.

I spoke with Auburn students who witnessed the impromptu baptism of 200 people after Unite Auburn. The Christian worship event brought out around 5,000 people. The woman behind it hopes to keep this momentum going, here’s more! ⤵️ @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/6mCDDjWV3E — Brady Talbert (@BradyTalbert) September 14, 2023

The "Unite Auburn" event featured performances by Christian worship band Passion and saw speakers such as Jennie Allen, a Christian author, and Rev. Jonathan Pokluda, lead pastor of Harris Creek Baptist Church in Waco, Texas.

