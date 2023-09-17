A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Hundreds of students embrace impromptu baptism as coach extends a faithful hand

'Thousands gathered to unapologetically seek Jesus, and hundreds took their next step'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 17, 2023 at 4:24pm
(Image by Jeff Jacobs from Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- More than 200 students at an Alabama college were baptized in one night this week after a campus worship program that was reportedly attended by hundreds.

The baptisms took place Tuesday night in a lake at Auburn's Red Barn venue, which is located about half a mile from Auburn University's Neville Arena, the site of a "Unite Auburn" worship event that drew a massive crowd.

The "Unite Auburn" event featured performances by Christian worship band Passion and saw speakers such as Jennie Allen, a Christian author, and Rev. Jonathan Pokluda, lead pastor of Harris Creek Baptist Church in Waco, Texas.

Read the full story ›

