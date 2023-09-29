WATCH: Male 'trans girl' assaults real girls in middle school

WARNING: Sensitive videos showing student-on-student violence

A viral video on X reportedly shows a (biological) male "trans girl" sneaking up on and then assaulting an actual girl in the hallway of an Oregon Middle School. It is the third girl that the gender-confused boy has assaulted, according to a parent of a child who attends the school.

The school is Hazlebrook Middle School in Tualatin, Oregon, outside Portland. Here is how the parent, Ben Edtl, founder of a conservative group called Free Oregon, describes the vicious attack in a Thursday X post: "Our girls are at risk in Oregon Schools. This attack happened at Hazlebrook Middle School in the Tigard Tualatin School District in Oregon. What you're seeing is a large boy, who identifies as a girl ambush a smaller girl from behind. Both of these children are the victims of the adults that run this school district. So far, neither the district or the school has given parents any answers. This is #oregon."

Our girls are at risk in Oregon Schools. This attack happened at Hazlebrook Middle School in the Tigard Tualatin School District in Oregon. What you're seeing is a large boy, who identifies as a girl ambush a smaller girl from behind. Both of these children are the victims of the… pic.twitter.com/KeaNlZ5NON — Ben Edtl (@benedtl) September 28, 2023

The video shows the boy (dressed in girl's attire) rushing up on a girl from behind, throwing her on to the floor, then grabbing her up by the hair as he beats her. He calls her a "[bleep]" and she answers: "I didn't do anything!"

Edtl sent out a follow-up post: "This is the third girl he assaulted at Hazelbrook. I have been given video of the two prior assaults. The school rewards kids for declaring false gender and supports their [egregious] behavior with "Restorative Justice" - the principal, Dr. Susan Rieke Smith should be terminated immediately."

An X post by Tualatin Police Wednesday afternoon stated: "We are aware of this incident and it is being investigated, however because it involves juveniles, we are unable to comment further."

Just before press time, Edtl published a scathing message by the girl victim's mother, alongside a statement by the local school district that Edtl described as follows: "This is totally insane. [Tigard-Tualatin School District] is DEFENDING the attacker! UNBELIEVABLE!" The school board's statement pledged to hold "those who commit acts of violence accountable" but criticized the sharing of the videos, while it reaffirmed its commitment to "inclusivity, diversity and respect."

This is totally insane. @TigardTualSD just put out this statement DEFENDING the attacker! UNBELIEVABLE! Here's a screen shot of the victims mom's post and here's the story from the dispicable Board at the TTSD. VOTE THEM OUT! @MrAndyNgo @againstgrmrs @LarsLarsonShow @ReduxxMag… pic.twitter.com/pU3LuUkMRc — Ben Edtl (@benedtl) September 29, 2023

Mom: Boy is 'clearly targeting females'

In contrast, the mother's statement, shared by Edtl, encourages the sharing of the "horrific video." She states: "Yesterday my daughter was attacked at school by a biological male student dressed as a girl. I cannot even put into words my anger at the situation after watching his horrific video nor my distraught [sic] knowing I can't do anything because I will ultimately, end up in jail.

"To the school – Where were the supervisors? Why wasn't anyone present in the hallways? I don't want excuses, I want answers.

"Of course, the coward that he is fled after putting hands on here. HIS name is, Juan Marmolejo Segura and as of right now the police cannot find him. We WILL be pressing charges. I want everyone to see this video. I want everyone to share this video. Assaulting someone is never ok BUT a boy/man should NEVER lay hands on a girl/woman and that's on the parents for not raising a decent human being."

The girl's mom continues: "Clearly, Juan isn't a human of good values or morals. In fact he doesn't seem like a good human being at all. He is know for being a bully and has done this to several girl. He is clearly, targeting females."

She ended her statement: "Juan, if you see this just know we are coming for you and we will not stop until you are punished in the court of law to the furthest extent. You will NOT get away with this."

In his initial X post on the school assault, Edtl cc'd some big-name conservatives who have done yeoman's work in exposing trans extremism, including Andy Ngo and swimmer Riley Gaines, who have actually been victimized by it. They helped make the video go viral.

This is the third girl he assaulted at Hazelbrook. I have been given video of the two prior assaults. The school rewards kids for declaring false gender and supports their agregious behavior with "Restorative Justice" - the principal, Dr. Susan Rieke Smith should be terminated… — Ben Edtl (@benedtl) September 28, 2023

Trans male attacks female student in Oregon high school. This was certainly planned given multiple people were filming. All involved should be suspended and he should be charged with assault as a male Identify as you wish, but you can't hide from your innate sex characteristics pic.twitter.com/Ov1CQ4ZycY — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 28, 2023

In an X post containing the Oregon video, Gaines wrote: "Trans male attacks female student in Oregon high school [editor: it is a middle school]. This was certainly planned given multiple people were filming. All involved should be suspended and he should be charged with assault as a male. ... Identify as you wish, but you can't hide from your innate sex characteristics."

In another X post containing a video showing the gender-confused boy assaulting another girl, Gaines wrote: The SAME student attacking two other girls at a middle school in Oregon. The school board should be sued into oblivion for failing to protect their students time and time again. Every single member of the @TigardTualSD is responsible. Trans violence is violence."

The last sentence mocking the transgender activist slogan, "Trans women are women."

The SAME student attacking two other girls at a middle school in Oregon. The school board should be sued into oblivion for failing to protect their students time and time again. Every single member of the @TigardTualSD is responsible. Trans violence is violence. pic.twitter.com/YX3x4AaL5V — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 28, 2023

Two X posts by Ngo exposed how the school where the assaults occurred is "promoting trans and sexual propaganda with its students":

A Portland-area parent (@benedtl) who has a family member at @Hazelbrook_MS sent me photos of the trans and radical propaganda in the school. In addition to the trans-BLM flag, the sexually explicit comic book "Gender Queer" are other controversial texts are recommended to… pic.twitter.com/5a7gnIAToz — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 28, 2023

A Portland-area parent (@benedtl) who has a family member at @Hazelbrook_MS sent me photos of the trans and radical propaganda in the school. In addition to the trans-BLM flag, the sexually explicit comic book "Gender Queer" are other controversial texts are recommended to… pic.twitter.com/5a7gnIAToz — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 28, 2023

Reposting an X post by Ngo reporting that "Hazelbrook Middle School @Hazelbrook_MS just locked down its [X] account following mass criticism of a trans student there beating a girl," Edtl wrote: "These COWARDS will answer to the people who entrusted them to serve – They simply cannot hide from accountability. We won't let them."

These COWARDS will answer to the people who entrusted them to serve - They simply cannot hide from accountability. We won't let them. https://t.co/YNZ9s4N5ie — Ben Edtl (@benedtl) September 29, 2023

