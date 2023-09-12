A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: McCarthy greenlights Biden impeachment

'I did not make this decision lightly'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 12, 2023 at 11:59am
Joe Biden greets House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as he arrives to deliver his State of the Union address, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, on the House floor of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(JUST THE NEWS) -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday approved an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden, even as GOP senators warn against the measure.

"I did not make this decision lightly," McCarthy said when he made an announcement at the U.S. Capitol about his support for an inquiry.

"Through our investigations, we have found that President Biden did lie to the American people about his own knowledge of his family's foreign business dealings," McCarthy also said. "Eyewitnesses have testified that the president joined on multiple phone calls and had multiple interactions, dinners resulted in cars and millions of dollars into his sons and his son's business partners."

TRENDING: WATCH: Tucker Carlson: What do Gretchen Whitmer and Greg Abbott have in common?

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







