WATCH: McCarthy greenlights Biden impeachment

(JUST THE NEWS) -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday approved an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden, even as GOP senators warn against the measure.

"I did not make this decision lightly," McCarthy said when he made an announcement at the U.S. Capitol about his support for an inquiry.

"Through our investigations, we have found that President Biden did lie to the American people about his own knowledge of his family's foreign business dealings," McCarthy also said. "Eyewitnesses have testified that the president joined on multiple phone calls and had multiple interactions, dinners resulted in cars and millions of dollars into his sons and his son's business partners."

