WATCH: U.S. church holds 'Drag Sunday' to bless satanic Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

By Jim Hoft

The Gateway Pundit

The Cathedral of Hope, the world’s largest LGBTQ-friendly church, hosted a “Drag Sunday” service honoring the satanic Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. While the churches argue that their actions are a step towards inclusivity, many conservatives see this as a blatant disregard for the sanctity of religious spaces and the teachings of the Bible.

The Cathedral of Hope in Dallas is a liberal Christian church that is part of the United Church of Christ (UCC).The UCC is a socially liberal Protestant Christian denomination with roots in the Congregational, Continental Reformed, and Lutheran traditions.

On Sunday morning, the Cathedral of Hope held a service to bestow blessings upon the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group of queer and trans nuns known for their blasphemous acts mocking Catholicism.

In a Facebook post, the church posted accompanying a video of the service, “The term “family values” has for so long been code language to support misogyny, homophobia, bigotry, and many other ways of hate and exclusion. However, values do have an important role in our lives. They inform our decisions and shape our relationships, and we build communities of faith around shared values. Take a journey as we explore values that move towards healthy families, meaningful connections, strong communities, and to see the good news of radical love and mercy embodied in us and our beloved Cathedral of Hope.”

The attendees also recited the pledge of allegiance to the satanic group during the service blessing.

WATCH:

YESTERDAY TFP and Defend Our Kids Texas was on site during a Dallas church’s “drag Sunday” service. Attendees recited this pledge @SaraGonzalesTX pic.twitter.com/46yFXJWaeg — Texas Family Project (@FamilyProjectTX) September 18, 2023

By blessing drag queens and openly supporting LGBTQ+ lifestyles that are contrary to Biblical teachings, these churches are setting a dangerous precedent. Today it’s drag queens; tomorrow it could be other practices that are clearly against the teachings of the Bible. This slippery slope erodes the sanctity of the church and makes it difficult for congregants to distinguish between what is morally acceptable and what is not.

Approximately 40 demonstrators assembled outside the Cathedral of Hope on Sunday morning to express their disapproval of the service dedicated to the “Anti-catholic” Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

Dallas Express reported:

Roughly 40 protesters gathered at Cathedral of Hope on Sunday morning to voice their opposition to the service honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. “Put down your sex toys and pick up your Bible, folks!” one protester could be heard saying through a megaphone. Cesar Franco of the nonprofit America Needs Fatima said, “Catholic nuns are something that’s very sacred, very beautiful.” “For them to mock the purity of nuns, to mock this beautiful institution of the Catholic faith, it’s abominable,” he told The Dallas Morning News. “We’re protesting against this abomination that’s occurring here,” said Jim Muller of the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property, per the DMN. A member of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence told The Dallas Express that it was important for him and his colleagues to come to Sunday’s service to “promulgate omniversal [sic] joy and expiate guilt” and show support for the LGBTQ and drag communities.

The Gateway Pundit reported last week that Clinton Monroe Ellis-Gilmore, 53, a member of the twisted Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence Drag Group that was honored by Major League Baseball and the LA Dodgers in June, was arrested in August after committing a lewd act in broad daylight at a popular California park.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, “According to numerous witnesses, Ellis-Gilmore had been at that location for approximately one hour, sitting in his truck with the door open, masturbating.”

Ellis-Gilmore was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

