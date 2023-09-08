A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Wealthy housewives get to experience 'poverty'

'Immersive experience' lasted only 3 hours

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 8, 2023 at 12:35pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(AMERICAN THINKER) – In a simulation that even NBC’s failing SNL would reject as too unbelievable to air, residents of Highland Park, Illinois, an upper middle class, upper wealthy suburb of Chicago, had an opportunity to play “let’s pretend we’re poor” with an “immersive experience” aimed at showing participants what a month in poverty feels like, according to the city’s posting.

From a report by NBC Chicago: "Participants are put into situations in which they do not have enough resources and are forced to make difficult choices that can negatively impact them and their families,’ the event description states. ‘The outcome is increased awareness of the need for resources to support those living in poverty to create a more resilient health, human, and education sector in our local area."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Unsurprisingly, this artificial, virtue-signaling, feel good “poverty simulation” marketed as an “immersive experience” offered the willing participants no backstory as to what factors may have contributed to a poverty lifestyle – e.g., substance abuse, unmarried parenthood, fiscal irresponsibility – instead they were passive victims through no fault of their own and with no power to improve. Sponsored by the usual array of feel-good welfare organizations such as Family Focus and the Alliance for Human Services, these (and similar charities) absorb government and charity dollars to support top heavy “social service” administrative and social work personnel who unconsciously attempt to prolong their clients’ poverty to justify their continued professional existence.

TRENDING: What's being done to President Trump: Pure evil

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Constitutional expert weighs in on 'tainted' Georgia case against Trump
Surfside condo investigators reveal cause of catastrophic collapse
Would you pass the job interview 'coffee cup test'?
On this day in 1966, iconic TV series 'Star Trek' premieres
Wealthy housewives get to experience 'poverty'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×