Wealthy housewives get to experience 'poverty'

(AMERICAN THINKER) – In a simulation that even NBC’s failing SNL would reject as too unbelievable to air, residents of Highland Park, Illinois, an upper middle class, upper wealthy suburb of Chicago, had an opportunity to play “let’s pretend we’re poor” with an “immersive experience” aimed at showing participants what a month in poverty feels like, according to the city’s posting.

From a report by NBC Chicago: "Participants are put into situations in which they do not have enough resources and are forced to make difficult choices that can negatively impact them and their families,’ the event description states. ‘The outcome is increased awareness of the need for resources to support those living in poverty to create a more resilient health, human, and education sector in our local area."

Unsurprisingly, this artificial, virtue-signaling, feel good “poverty simulation” marketed as an “immersive experience” offered the willing participants no backstory as to what factors may have contributed to a poverty lifestyle – e.g., substance abuse, unmarried parenthood, fiscal irresponsibility – instead they were passive victims through no fault of their own and with no power to improve. Sponsored by the usual array of feel-good welfare organizations such as Family Focus and the Alliance for Human Services, these (and similar charities) absorb government and charity dollars to support top heavy “social service” administrative and social work personnel who unconsciously attempt to prolong their clients’ poverty to justify their continued professional existence.

