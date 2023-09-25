Will it be the Obama woman replacing Biden on ballot?

A new Washington Post-ABC News poll shows President Trump now has a double-digit lead over lead over Joe Biden. The poll shows President Trump with a 52 to 42% lead over Biden, which is up from a May poll showing President Trump leading 49 to 43% over Biden. But, before President Trump supporters get too excited, permit me to be a skunk at the picnic. If I am right, this just might be a ploy.

First of all, the polls throughout the summer that were parroted by the mainstream media had both candidates even or Biden with a negligible lead. But, in the last weeks the talk of Biden's inability to lead by those in his own party has increased. Most telling is that his lapdog mainstream leftist media have been the ones advancing that message. Also, in the past weeks, the leftist media have been surprisingly critical of Biden's gaffes and outright lies. So what does this mean?

Here are my thoughts. There's increasing talk that the Democrats are devising or perhaps have already devised a way to jettison the Obama woman into the numero uno seat. For the record, I don't believe that for a second; I'll explain why in moment.

Whether it's wishful thinking or a reality, the chatter of them finding a way to parachute the Obama woman into the picture is gaining momentum. I will add that a close colleague has been assuring me since early summer that this is the plan. I still disagree.

Granted, there are those who slobber and droll over the very mention of that woman. But, who in their right minds would want this woman as the Democratic presidential nominee, much less in the Oval Office?

She may be liked by a crowd with a big megaphone, but I submit they're the minority. I say that she not just disliked, but she is unlikable. Add to that her unbridled dislike for Americans and well-documented contempt, if not outright hatred for, so-called working-class people sans the melanin she displays.

Following are just a few things she would need people not to remember. In my Nov. 25, 2019, syndicated column titled "Michelle Obama Thinks She's Funny Mocking Whites," I reported:

At the Obama Foundation Summit, Oct. 29, 2019, the bitter harridan made it a point to, as the Washington Post put it, "share the painful memories of growing up in Chicago's South Side and [give] a reminder to white people in the audience: Y'all were running from us, and you're still running." The obnoxious woman must have thought it would tug on the heart strings of sensible people when she opined: "As we moved in, white folks moved out, because they were afraid of what our families represented." She claimed that white people moving "left the communities in shambles." Her hatred was laid bare for all to see as she continued with: "There were no territorial battles. Yet one by one, they packed their bags, and they ran from us." Michelle's Princeton thesis was made unavailable until Nov. 5, 2008 (interestingly the day after the election). "Why a restricted thesis?" asked blogger-Pastor Louis Lapides on his [website], Thinking Outside the Blog. Is the concern based on what's in the thesis?" ("Michelle Obama Thesis was on Racial Divide"; Jeffrey Ressner; politico.com; Feb. 23, 2008.) In a blog post on Political Night Train, entitled "Michelle Obama's Princeton Thesis – Her Black Values Revealed," the author exposes her views of whites in unfettered and unflattering detail (politicalrighttrain.com; Feb. 26, 2008). The Obama woman should understand that she's disliked because she is unlikable. She is unlikable because she is vengeful and self-absorbed. She is a disgustingly unflattering and ill-mannered woman who prostitutes herself as the cartoon caricature of the manifestation she aspires not to be, but at the end of the day, it's the only thing she knows how to be.

In my Nov. 13, 2018, syndicated column titled, "Poor Michelle Obama: How Sad For Her," I reminded people of the following:

She spent eight years redefining usufruct. She spent eight years living like royalty right from a Shakespearean drama, replete with drunkenness, gluttony and marital infidelity. She spent eight years treating the American taxpayers as her personal American Express Black Card, the most exclusive credit card available today.

In my May 14, 2015, syndicated column, titled: "Michelle Obama: Most Shameful First Lady in History," I reminded people:

The Obama woman left no piles of manure not stepped in, as she waddled through the chicken yard of fomenting racial acrimony. She was is unoriginal as rain in the springtime in her feigned laments, but if old lies work why tell new ones? She used the decorative position she enjoys as her personal taxpayer-provided American Express Black Card, arguably the most exclusive credit card in the world. She has used her position to spend, glut, gobble and drink like no other woman in her position before her and doubtful after her.

In the column just referenced, I also included the DailyMail.co.uk article that put dollar figures to how she lived as the so-called first lady, including her boozing adventures.

The facts mentioned herein are just the tip of what this woman is like. It should also be noted that mystery still surrounds exactly what she did to lose her law license.

Be assured, I do believe that the Democrats are planning or have a plan to rid themselves of Biden and Harris, but I don't believe it will be with the Obama woman. I think there's more of a chance they try Gavin Newsom than there is they pick her – and I'm not sold on them trying him.

The ploy is: whomever the Democrats select to replace Biden and Harris, it will be hailed as a brilliant move. Every talking head and poll quoted will show the person unbeatable by Donald Trump, as the Democrats work to execute a plan to steal another election. And nothing, absolutely nothing, makes me believe the 2020 election wasn't stolen. They just used a different method than was employed when Kennedy stole the 1960 election from Richard Nixon – but they stole it nonetheless.

These are my thoughts. Of course, I could be wrong. That being said, the Democrats aren't the eruditionists they believe themselves to be. If I'm wrong and they do go with the Obama woman, I predict Trump in a landslide, theft attempt notwithstanding.

