Woman bought painting for $4 from thrift store

Could be worth $250,000

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 1, 2023 at 12:55pm
(NEW YORK POST) – A $4 art piece purchased at a New Hampshire thrift store six years ago could land the buyer hundreds of thousands of dollars because it was created by an American art master.

In August 2017, a woman made the discovery at a Savers thrift store in Manchester, New Hampshire when she had searched for frames she could fix up and resell. She – not having any information on the photo – purchased it for $4 and brought it home.

The artwork turned out to be a Newell Convers (N.C.) Wyeth creation which is set to go to auction on Sept. 19 with an estimated bidding price between $150,000 and $250,000, according to a listing from auction house Bonhams Skinner.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







