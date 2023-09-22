A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Woman rescued from inside outhouse toilet

Was trying to retrieve her Apple watch

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 22, 2023 at 12:42pm
(UPI) – Michigan State Police responded to an Otsego County lake where a woman became trapped inside an outhouse toilet while trying to retrieve her Apple Watch.

The MSP said troopers from the Gaylord Post responded alongside the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Otsego County Emergency Medical Services when callers reported a woman shouting for help from inside an outhouse toilet near the DNR boat launch at Dixon Lake.

The woman told rescuers she had climbed into the toilet to retrieve her dropped Apple Watch and found herself trapped.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







