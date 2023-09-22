Woman rescued from inside outhouse toilet

(UPI) – Michigan State Police responded to an Otsego County lake where a woman became trapped inside an outhouse toilet while trying to retrieve her Apple Watch.

The MSP said troopers from the Gaylord Post responded alongside the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Otsego County Emergency Medical Services when callers reported a woman shouting for help from inside an outhouse toilet near the DNR boat launch at Dixon Lake.

The woman told rescuers she had climbed into the toilet to retrieve her dropped Apple Watch and found herself trapped.

