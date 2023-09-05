Woman sues after trans inmate allegedly sexually assaults her in prison

By Kate Anderson

Daily Caller News Foundation

A female inmate filed a lawsuit alleging that a transgender inmate with male genitalia sexually assaulted her at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, according to My Central Jersey, a local media outlet.

The lawsuit identifies both the female inmate and the transgender inmate by initials only and was filed on Aug. 29 in Superior Court in Hunterdon County, according to My Central Jersey. The inmate, who claims to be bisexual, argues that between September and October 2022 the transgender inmate assaulted her and that the New Jersey Department of Corrections failed to take “corrective actions” after complaints were made by multiple female inmates about the “sexually aggressive and harassing behavior of the transgenders.”

The lawsuit further alleges that after the plaintiff, who has been at the facility since 2003, reported the incidents the department retaliated against her with disciplinary charges, according to My Central Jersey. Additionally, the lawsuit claims that the department failed to take action after “two female inmates became pregnant from sexual interactions with transgenders.”

The transgender inmate who allegedly assaulted the plaintiff was reportedly moved to a male facility, according to My Central Jersey. The inmate’s lawsuit states that the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility did not have security cameras to monitor the interactions of transgender inmates with female inmates.

Previously, in the state of Wisconsin, records found that half of the “transgender female” inmates had been convicted of either sexual abuse or assault. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections did not specify how many were currently in female facilities or how many were housed in those facilities despite previous sexual assault convictions.

The plaintiff’s attorney James Wronko and the New Jersey Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

