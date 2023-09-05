A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Woman sues after trans inmate allegedly sexually assaults her in prison

Complaints made by multiple females about 'sexually aggressive and harassing behavior'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 5, 2023 at 2:56pm
(Photo by Acedibwai on Unsplash)

By Kate Anderson
Daily Caller News Foundation

A female inmate filed a lawsuit alleging that a transgender inmate with male genitalia sexually assaulted her at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, according to My Central Jersey, a local media outlet.

The lawsuit identifies both the female inmate and the transgender inmate by initials only and was filed on Aug. 29 in Superior Court in Hunterdon County, according to My Central Jersey. The inmate, who claims to be bisexual, argues that between September and October 2022 the transgender inmate assaulted her and that the New Jersey Department of Corrections failed to take “corrective actions” after complaints were made by multiple female inmates about the “sexually aggressive and harassing behavior of the transgenders.”

TRENDING: Starvation: The invisible genocide weapon

The lawsuit further alleges that after the plaintiff, who has been at the facility since 2003, reported the incidents the department retaliated against her with disciplinary charges, according to My Central Jersey. Additionally, the lawsuit claims that the department failed to take action after “two female inmates became pregnant from sexual interactions with transgenders.”

The transgender inmate who allegedly assaulted the plaintiff was reportedly moved to a male facility, according to My Central Jersey. The inmate’s lawsuit states that the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility did not have security cameras to monitor the interactions of transgender inmates with female inmates.

Previously, in the state of Wisconsin, records found that half of the “transgender female” inmates had been convicted of either sexual abuse or assault. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections did not specify how many were currently in female facilities or how many were housed in those facilities despite previous sexual assault convictions.

Should men claiming to be women be housed with female prisoners?

The plaintiff’s attorney James Wronko and the New Jersey Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

