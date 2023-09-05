'I wonder what Obama knew about his VP's corrupt business schemes?'

There are multiple scandals about millions of dollars of foreign interest money being paid to members of the Biden family, a list that appears to be growing every day.

Those are linked to Joe Biden's official actions such as his demand that Ukrainian officials fire a prosecutor investigating corruption at Burisma, which was paying first son Hunter Biden a million dollars a year.

And many more.

Now the questions are engulfing former President Barack Obama, according to a report at Just the News.

"I think that one question I have is, I wonder what President Obama knew about his vice president's corrupt business schemes with his son," Rep. James Comer, the chief of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, told the publication.

Added former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, "None of this could have happened without his active knowledge. It's just not possible. So what you have is Obama weaponizing the Justice Department, breaking down the rule of law, establishing a defense for any left winger who wants to be corrupt, and at the same time, using the government to launch attacks on Donald Trump, because they're so frightened of him."

Gingrich's comments came during an interview on the John Solomon Reports podcast.

He continued, "And I think it's the totality of this, which is going to have to be investigated. And it's vastly more we're going to discover that there's an entire system of corruption, lawlessness, and weaponization that is far beyond Joe Biden."

In fact, it was during Obama's White House tenure that the weaponization of the federal government became obvious, with the IRS attacks on conservatives and Christians.

Solomon's report pointed out the irony of claims from Obama's aide, Valerie Jarrett, late in his presidency. That was that "The president prides himself on the fact that his administration hasn't had a scandal and he hasn't done something to embarrass himself."

She, of course, later went to work for Biden, with his "jaw-dropping pattern of secret emails with fake account names, [who] weaponized the U.S. Department of Justice against political foes, and [was entangled] with tens of millions of dollars in foreign money and other ethical conflicts."

Issue on point regarding Biden: "When elected vice president, earned roughly $230,000 a year. By the time he left the Blair House, Forbes and others estimated his current net worth as $9 million."

Biden's scandals as president include revelations that his family took in tens of millions of dollars from foreign interests, there is an FBI report on a trusted confidential source's report of $5 million bribes to Joe and Hunter Biden, how Joe Biden often would join his son's business meetings by telephone and more.

Comer told "Just the News, No Noise" that it was toward the end of Biden's vice presidency, during which he'd "really had no role," that he "suddenly wanted to be a foreign policy expert in all the corrupt countries around the world."

It was because he and his family were in it for the profits, and he "was using his son Hunter, as the front man for that," the report said.

Obama's own most famous scandals included that IRS campaign to target conservatives and Christians, the infamous "Fast & Furious" gun-running operations that supplied weapons to Mexican drug cartels and the horrible loss of American lives in Benghazi in 2012.

Just the News listed the most troubling issues as members of Congress consider an impeachment inquiry into Biden.

"Last week, a Freedom of Information Act filed by Just the News and the Southeastern Legal Foundation revealed the National Archive has 5,400 emails under three Joe Biden pseudonym accounts, the first concrete evidence the current president used private email for government business. The Archives is refusing to release the emails, prompting a further lawsuit," the report said.

Some of those emails provided to Hunter Biden sensitive government information.

Secondly, there is Biden's "weaponization" of law enforcement that dates back as least as far as then-CIA chief John Brennan briefing Obama on Hillary Clinton's scheme for the 2016 election to try to link Donald Trump to Russia.

"Special Counsel John Durham concluded in a report that the allegations were 'hogwash' with no merit and yet the government knew they were unfounded and kept investigating for years," Just the News reported.

Also, the fact that "Hunter Biden, his uncle and associates solicited business fees from foreign interests specifically for profit, including from Russia, Romania, Ukraine and China, as his father oversaw policy in those countries as Obama’s vice president," the report explained.

The report charged, "It becomes clearer every day that documents may show that there was a virus of corruption in the White House long before President Biden took office."

