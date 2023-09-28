A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Wuhan Institute of Virology warns the world: Prepare for another COVID pandemic

As many as 20 coronavirus species likely to cause new outbreak

Published September 28, 2023 at 2:19pm
Published September 28, 2023 at 2:19pm
Wuhan Institute of Virology (Wikimedia Commons)

(DAILY FETCHED) – As many as 20 coronavirus species are likely to cause a new outbreak, according to a study from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), a stark warning to prepare for another COVID-19 pandemic.

In a study in Emerging Microbes & Infections in July, the WIV has been making headlines, as many social media users have begun coming to their own conclusions online.

The Wuhan scientists documented their study of 40 coronavirus species, identifying 20 as “high risk … including 6 of which jumped to human, 3 with evidence of spillover but not to human and 11 without evidence of spillover yet.”

Read the full story ›

