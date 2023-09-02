X's new privacy policy allows it to collect users' biometric data

(CBS NEWS) – Starting next month, X's updated privacy policy will entitle it to collect some users' biometric data and other personal information.
Under the revised policy, which takes effect September 29, X (formerly known as Twitter) "may collect and use your biometric information for safety, security and identification purposes" so long as the user provides consent.
The biometric data collection is for X Premium users only, the company told CBS MoneyWatch when reached for further information.
