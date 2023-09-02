A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
X's new privacy policy allows it to collect users' biometric data

Info 'for safety, security and identification purposes'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 2, 2023 at 4:55pm
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(CBS NEWS) – Starting next month, X's updated privacy policy will entitle it to collect some users' biometric data and other personal information.

Under the revised policy, which takes effect September 29, X (formerly known as Twitter) "may collect and use your biometric information for safety, security and identification purposes" so long as the user provides consent.

The biometric data collection is for X Premium users only, the company told CBS MoneyWatch when reached for further information.

