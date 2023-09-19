A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
YouTube takes harsh action against Russell Brand over sexual assault claims

'During that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 19, 2023 at 1:10pm
Russell Brand (Video screenshot)

By Jason Cohen
Daily Caller News Foundation

YouTube blocked comedian Russell Brand from earning money from advertising on his videos after several women accused him of sexual assault, the company announced on Tuesday.

Five women have accused Brand of sexual assault, rape and emotional abuse, but the popular podcaster vehemently denies the “very serious allegations.” Brand has over 6.6 million subscribers on YouTube and the platform asserts it demonetized him for breaking its “creator responsibility policy,” according to multiple outlets.

“If a creator’s off-platform behavior harms our users, employees or ecosystem, we take action to protect the community,” a YouTube spokeswoman told the New York Times.

The women alleged that Brand sexually assaulted them between 2006 and 2013, according to a joint investigation by the Sunday Times, the Times and Dispatches.

“Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute,” Brand stated in a video post before they published the investigation.

“These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies,” Brand said in the video. “As I’ve written about extensively in my books, I was very very promiscuous. Now during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual.”

Brand also suggested the accusation could be a “coordinated media attack” on him.

YouTube previously censored one of Russell Brand’s videos due to “misinformation” and he accused the platform of hypocrisy in its enforcement.

YouTube and Brand did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

WND News Services
