EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
At 1 Ivy League university, there are 2,600 more administrators than undergrads

9 percent increase from 10 years ago

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 28, 2023 at 1:24pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Harvard University employs about 1,352 full-time administrators for every 1,000 undergraduate students enrolled at the university, an analysis conducted by The College Fix found.

This is more than a nine percent increase from the 2013-14 school year, when there were 1,240 administrators per 1,000 students, according to the analysis, which used data provided by Harvard to the federal Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System.

During the 2021-22 school year, the most recent year for which data are available, Harvard had 10,120 full-time administrators and support staff on its payroll; in contrast, it had 3,899 full-time teaching and instructional staffers. The total number of undergrads that year was 7,483.

