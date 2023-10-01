A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
CommentaryWESTERN CIVILIZATION
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

1 of the few remaining European intellects stands up for truth

Paul Craig Roberts lauds Hanne Herland's new book, 'The Billionaire World'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 4, 2023 at 6:54pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(INSTITUTE FOR POLITICAL ECONOMY) -- Hanna Herland is a leading intellect of the Western world. She is a defender of civilization and Christian morality and a stalwart opponent of the Satanic forces that are attacking our civilization. In her new book, The Billionaire World ( https://www.amazon.com/Billionaire-World-Marxism-Serves-Elite/dp/B0CHL16CZT/ref=tmm_hrd_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1694461898&sr=8-3 ), she explains the variety of assaults on Western civilization that are undermining the belief systems and cohesiveness of Western countries. Among them are the concentration of wealth in a few hands, the weaponization of scholarship by Cultural Marxists, the transformation of education into indoctrination, a declining sense of duty and responsibility on the part of governments, and the erosion of Christian morality.

Wealth concentration brings information control. Herland explains that the voices of people have been silenced by the enormous control exercised by monopolies and interlocking directorships of a handful of immensely rich entities. A few private investment corporations–Black Rock, State Street, and Vanguard–own the stocks and sit on the boards of most of the large corporations. This puts tremendous power and control in a few hands. Even competing companies, such as Coca Cola and Pepsi Cola, are owned by the same parent company.

Six mega-corporations control more than 90% of the US media. The extraordinary control by a handful over Western civilization permits the imposition of self-serving narratives which if challenged results in being fired from livelihood and cancelled.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Why I'm so grateful to 'The Gaetzful Eight'
WATCH: Tucker Carlson's Episode 28: Exposing the transgender industry
1 of the few remaining European intellects stands up for truth
Ignore the political circus in D.C.
55 Chinese sailors are feared dead in nuclear submarine
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×