13,000 migrants released onto streets of blue city after shelter space runs out

Officials don't know how to cope

WND News Services
Published October 12, 2023 at 7:01pm
Migrants in San Diego (video screenshot)

(NEW YORK POST) – San Diego has released 13,000 migrants onto its streets over the past month as it continues to be overwhelmed by the influx over the border.

As thousands of people continue to be admitted to the US daily under current immigration policies, cities and towns across the southwest are breaking under the enormous strain and officials don’t know how to cope.

San Diego authorities are receiving around 500 people a day and continue to squeeze as many families with children into the limited shelter space it has, but everyone else is dropped off at makeshift transit centers to make their way out of town.

