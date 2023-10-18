A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
18 years after she disappeared, Natalee Holloway's family finally has answers

'It's over, it's over. Joran van der Sloot is no longer the suspect in my daughter's murder'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 18, 2023 at 9:56pm
Natalee Holloway

(NPR) -- It's been a long time coming, but Beth Holloway finally knows what happened to her daughter Natalee in Aruba, back in 2005.

Joran van der Sloot, the now 36-year-old man long believed to be responsible for Natalee Holloway's death pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Birmingham federal courtroom to wire fraud and extortion charges. As part of the plea deal, van der Sloot agreed to tell Beth Holloway how her daughter died and where her body was stashed.

Natalee went missing on a high school graduation trip to the Dutch Caribbean island. Van der Sloot was the last person to be seen with the 18-year-old. Though he was a suspect from the beginning, Aruba authorities never managed to build a case.

Read the full story ›

