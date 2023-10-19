19th-century Muslim extremists share 2 traits with Hamas

Attackers of a forgotten war with America fought between 1899-1902 and attackers in the recent Hamas invasion of Israel share two traits that provided them with almost a superhuman capability to kill without fear of dying in the process.

In 1898, at the end of the Spanish-American war, the Philippines was ceded to the U.S. as a commonwealth. An insurrection occurred the next year on the island of Mindanao involving a native Muslim tribe known as the Moros. They were religious fanatics who were known for their fighting skills, which involved charging an enemy to engage in hand-to-hand combat.

The U.S. Army, using .38 caliber pistols at the time, was shocked to discover what often occurred after a Moros encounter. Often the body of a slain American soldier, mutilated by a Moros sword, would be found while nearby the body of the extremist who had killed him was discovered with six bullet holes in his chest. In other words, despite the American soldier's ability to accurately fire at the charging Moros attacker, hitting him six times, the .38 pistol lacked the firepower to stop him dead in his tracks before killing his victim.

This led to the development of a higher velocity firearm, the .45 caliber pistol, that proved very effective at blowing the enemy away before he could get close to his intended target. The .45 is still used by U.S. forces today.

Concerning the invasion of Israel, despite the fact that there was virtually no resistance from unarmed civilians who were caught by surprise, there seemed to almost be a sense of morbidity shared by the Hamas attackers who were observed laughing as they struck down innocents as if the killers were engaged in a video game. Even upon encountering Israel Defense Forces, as some did, just like the Moros of an earlier century, they seemed to show no concern about dying.

There are two reasons for this.

The Moros and Hamas attackers had two traits in common. The first is well-known, but it was the second that ensured the first never wavered in the attacker's mind.

The fanaticism of both emanates from Islamic indoctrination, instilled at a very early age, teaching them all non-Muslims are an enemy over whom Islam will eventually prevail. They are taught if they kill non-Muslims they will be rewarded in Paradise, receiving such rewards even should they die trying. Autopsies performed on many of the Hamas terrorists have revealed something that was dominant among the Moros, providing them with a superhuman strength to keep charging despite being shot six times. Both these groups would have failed drug tests. Drugged up, they experienced a "high" of invincibility as they sought to perform their murderous mission in the name of their religion. The Moros were known to use native drugs for this purpose. Meanwhile, Hamas autopsies revealed that many extremists had ingested fenethylline to help suppress their fear prior to the raid. (Fenethylline is mostly produced in Syria and Lebanon, with the drug playing a major role in the Syrian Civil War for motivating combatants.) This was interesting as the killers knew, for the most part, they would be encountering a civilian enemy unable to defend itself. This drug as well as Heptagon were found on the person of Hamas prisoners and in the pockets of terrorists' corpses. Apparently, despite their alleged dedication to Allah, a kicker was needed for these terrorists to perform their dastardly deeds.

The above is telling about what motivates those willing to lay their lives down on a field of battle.

In the Moros insurrection as well as the Hamas raid, it was Islamic ideology that was the driving force in putting them at odds with their enemies – simply for the fact those enemies failed to embrace Allah. And it was the ideology of democracy, free will and religious choice that was the driving force behind America and Israel opposing them. But what is telling is that neither the Americans nor the Israelis needed a drug stimulant to provide them with the courage to fight for what they believed in. For the Americans fighting the Moros, it was ideology alone, enhanced by the technological advancement in their firepower, that enabled them to overcome an Islamic enemy whose motivation needed drug inducement. For the Israelis now fighting Hamas, the result will be the same.

