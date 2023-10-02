A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTO YOUR HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

2 new probiotics show promise as high blood pressure treatments

'Accumulated evidence supports an antihypertensive effect'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 19, 2023 at 3:36pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(STUDY FINDS) – Probiotics could potentially become a trailblazing treatment for those who suffer from high blood pressure. Around 40 percent of adults worldwide grapple with hypertension, which poses a significant risk for cardiovascular diseases and other health complications. Previous research has pointed to probiotics as a potential way to combat this issue, but the mechanics behind how gut bacteria influence blood pressure remain somewhat mysterious.

A recent study from researchers in China has shed light on this intriguing link and introduced two new probiotic strains that could have antihypertensive properties. Through experiments on hypertensive mice, scientists discovered that the administration of two specific probiotics, namely Bifidobacterium lactis and Lactobacillus rhamnosus, effectively normalized blood pressure levels. Researchers delved into the changes in the gut microbiota that these probiotics triggered, revealing specific microbes and metabolic pathways that might account for their protective effects.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Accumulated evidence supports an antihypertensive effect of probiotics and probiotic fermented foods in both in vitro and in vivo experiments,” says computational biologist Dr. Jun Li from the City University of Hong Kong in a media release. “So we believed that the dietary intake of probiotic foods would well supplement traditional hypertension treatment.”

TRENDING: Our public schools are a disaster: Where's the outrage?

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Reparations make increasingly less sense as America grows more diverse
2 new probiotics show promise as high blood pressure treatments
CDC says some people might need longer needle for next vaccine
Swing state senators pass ban in trans hormones for minors
'BLM at School' shares pro-Palestinian teaching guides
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×