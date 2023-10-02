2 new probiotics show promise as high blood pressure treatments

(STUDY FINDS) – Probiotics could potentially become a trailblazing treatment for those who suffer from high blood pressure. Around 40 percent of adults worldwide grapple with hypertension, which poses a significant risk for cardiovascular diseases and other health complications. Previous research has pointed to probiotics as a potential way to combat this issue, but the mechanics behind how gut bacteria influence blood pressure remain somewhat mysterious.

A recent study from researchers in China has shed light on this intriguing link and introduced two new probiotic strains that could have antihypertensive properties. Through experiments on hypertensive mice, scientists discovered that the administration of two specific probiotics, namely Bifidobacterium lactis and Lactobacillus rhamnosus, effectively normalized blood pressure levels. Researchers delved into the changes in the gut microbiota that these probiotics triggered, revealing specific microbes and metabolic pathways that might account for their protective effects.

“Accumulated evidence supports an antihypertensive effect of probiotics and probiotic fermented foods in both in vitro and in vivo experiments,” says computational biologist Dr. Jun Li from the City University of Hong Kong in a media release. “So we believed that the dietary intake of probiotic foods would well supplement traditional hypertension treatment.”

