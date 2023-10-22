22 years behind bars is 'not enough': Feds seek more prison time for J6ers

By Katelynn Richardson

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Department of Justice (DOJ) intends to appeal the cases of five Proud Boy members convicted in relation to Jan. 6 seeking to secure longer sentences, according to court filings.

In May, former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio, along with members Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, a Trump appointee, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola, were convicted of seditious conspiracy by a jury. Now, prosecutors are appealing sentences handed down by Judge Timothy Kelly in September, which range from 15-22 years.

Prosecutors filed notice of appeal papers Monday. Along with the four Proud Boys members convicted of seditious conspiracy, they are also appealing the sentencing of Dominic Pezzola, another Proud Boys member who was convicted on different charges and sentenced to ten years in prison.

Prosecutors had sought higher sentences than judges granted for each of the defendants. For Tarrio, who has already been given the longest sentence of any Jan. 6 defendant, 22 years, prosecutors wanted to put him behind bars for 33 years.

Likewise, Rehl was sentenced to 15 years, Biggs to 17 and Nordean to 18. Prosecutors sought 30 years for Rehl, 33 years for Biggs and 27 years for Nordean.

“This trial pulled back the curtain on a premeditated violent attempt to prevent the peaceful transition of power in America,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen in a statement following their conviction in May. “The seriousness of today’s convictions bring accountability to defendants who attacked our democracy on January 6.”

Rehl said during his sentencing hearing that he was “done with politics.” Biggs said he wanted to be there for his daughter.

“[Attorney General] Merrick Garland needs a new hobby horse,” the defense attorney representing Biggs and Rehl, Norm Pattis, told the Associated Press. He called the appeals “ridiculous.”

Patty Hartman, supervisory public affairs specialist for the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, told the Daily Caller News Foundation “we are merely preserving our right to appeal.”

