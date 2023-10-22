A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
22 years of blowback from the Patriot Act

John & Nisha Whitehead assert, 'Once you trade your freedom for security, the terrorists win'

Published October 19, 2023 at 6:54pm
Published October 19, 2023 at 6:54pm
(RUTHERFORD INSTITUTE) -- "Voice or no voice, the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. All you have to do is tell them they are being attacked and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger. It works the same in any country."—Hermann Goering, German military commander and Hitler's designated successor

For those who remember the days and months that followed 9/11, there is an unnerving feeling of déjà vu about the Hamas attacks on Israel.

The same shocking images of carnage and grief dominating the news. The same disbelief that anyone could be so hateful, so monstrous, so evil as to do this to another human being. The same outpourings of support and unity from around the world. The same shared fear that this could easily have happened to us or our loved ones.

Now once again the drums of war are sounding on the world stage, not that they ever really stopped. Israel is preparing to invade Gaza, the Palestinians are nearing a humanitarian crisis, and the rest of the world is bracing for whatever blowback comes next.

