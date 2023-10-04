A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
TRAGIC ACCIDENT
55 Chinese sailors are feared dead in nuclear submarine

Allegedly craft 'caught in a trap intended to snare British and U.S. vessels'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 4, 2023 at 5:18pm
(Pixabay)

(DAILY MAIL U.K.) – Fifty-five Chinese sailors are feared dead after their nuclear submarine apparently got caught in a trap intended to ensnare British sub-surface vessels in the Yellow Sea.

According to a secret UK report the seamen died following a catastrophic failure of the submarine's oxygen systems which poisoned the crew. The captain of the Chinese PLA Navy submarine '093-417' is understood to be among the deceased, as were 21 other officers.

Officially, China has denied the incident took place. It also appears Beijing refused to request international assistance for its stricken submarine.

Read the full story ›

