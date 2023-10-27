Over 70 sickened in multi-state salmonella outbreak tied to onions

(FOX BUSINESS) – Federal health officials are investigating a multi-state outbreak of salmonella infections that has already sicked more than 70 people and sent over a dozen to the hospital.

As of Tuesday, 73 people across 22 states were infected with a strain of salmonella, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) believes could have derived from recalled onions processed at California-based Gills Onions. At least 15 people have been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported, the CDC said.

However, the federal agency warned the number of infected individuals "is likely much higher" than what's being reported given that some people recover without being tested for salmonella.

