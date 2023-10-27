A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthFOOD FOR THOUGHT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Over 70 sickened in multi-state salmonella outbreak tied to onions

At least 15 people hospitalized, but no deaths

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 27, 2023 at 2:46pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX BUSINESS) – Federal health officials are investigating a multi-state outbreak of salmonella infections that has already sicked more than 70 people and sent over a dozen to the hospital.

As of Tuesday, 73 people across 22 states were infected with a strain of salmonella, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) believes could have derived from recalled onions processed at California-based Gills Onions. At least 15 people have been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported, the CDC said.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

However, the federal agency warned the number of infected individuals "is likely much higher" than what's being reported given that some people recover without being tested for salmonella.

TRENDING: AP's betrayal of truth

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Slovakia announces the end of military aid to Ukraine
Feds don't know how many Palestinians are crossing the border
Haters try to bring down sushi restaurant because the owner is white
Blue-state gov signs bill mandating diversity reporting in venture capital
Restaurant chain sued for wrongful death over 'charged lemonade'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×