8-year-old featured in COVID propaganda video dies after cardiac arrest

(FRONTLINE NEWS) – An Israeli child has died three years after appearing with his father, who is a pediatrician, in a government film informing children that they have no choice about whether to take the COVID vaccine when it becomes available.

Yonatan Erlichman was five years old at the time of the video, which was produced by Mateh Binyamin Regional Council, a regional government body. It aired as an episode in the government-run program, “Shushki in the Land of Binyamin,” "to entertain and educate” children.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Shushki is a friendly puppet “child” who asks questions to prompt actual people to respond with “educational answers.”

TRENDING: An alarm that needs pulling

Read the full story ›