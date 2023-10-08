A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
8-year-old featured in COVID propaganda video dies after cardiac arrest

Child was 5 years old at time of ad

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 7, 2023 at 5:31pm
(FRONTLINE NEWS) – An Israeli child has died three years after appearing with his father, who is a pediatrician, in a government film informing children that they have no choice about whether to take the COVID vaccine when it becomes available.

Yonatan Erlichman was five years old at the time of the video, which was produced by Mateh Binyamin Regional Council, a regional government body. It aired as an episode in the government-run program, “Shushki in the Land of Binyamin,” "to entertain and educate” children.

Shushki is a friendly puppet “child” who asks questions to prompt actual people to respond with “educational answers.”

