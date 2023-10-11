Aaron Rodgers escalates vaccine feud with 'Mr. Pfizer' Travis Kelce

(FOX NEWS) -- Travis Kelce was surprised last week when he found himself in "vax wars" with Aaron Rodgers.
The New York Jets quarterback, who's been outspoken about his opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine, called Kelce "Mr. Pfizer," referencing the tight end appearing in commercials for the big Pharma company to support vaccines.
Of course, the Kansas City Chiefs star couldn't help but point out that Rodgers plays for the heir of the Johnson & Johnson company.