A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Faith Health Money Politics U.S. WorldTHE STAR TREATMENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Aaron Rodgers escalates vaccine feud with 'Mr. Pfizer' Travis Kelce

'I made a tiny little joke about guys shilling for a potentially corrupt company, and everybody loses their minds'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 10, 2023 at 9:31pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Aaron Rodgers (Video screenshot)

Aaron Rodgers (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Travis Kelce was surprised last week when he found himself in "vax wars" with Aaron Rodgers.

The New York Jets quarterback, who's been outspoken about his opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine, called Kelce "Mr. Pfizer," referencing the tight end appearing in commercials for the big Pharma company to support vaccines.

Of course, the Kansas City Chiefs star couldn't help but point out that Rodgers plays for the heir of the Johnson & Johnson company.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Legendary Olympian Mary Lou Retton in ICU 'fighting for her life'
Aaron Rodgers escalates vaccine feud with 'Mr. Pfizer' Travis Kelce
Pop singer shuts down claim she used 'witchcraft' to cause people to fall down at her show
WATCH: State Dept. spokesman in heated debate with reporters defending Palestinians
Trump wins generic vote big, huge percentage of Democrats back him
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×