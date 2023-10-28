Abortionist's former business accused of fraud



Following the death of abortionist LeRoy Carhart in April, his daughter, Janine Weatherby, took over his business, becoming the registered agent of his abortion facilities including Bellevue Health Clinic in Nebraska under the new name of Abortion Clinics Org INC of Nebraska. Now, that abortion business is being accused of fraud by pro-life watchdog group Operation Rescue.

Reporting for Operation Rescue, Anne Reed explained that despite the death of Carhart six months ago and the business name being changed, the sign above the door still reads the former name and lists Carhart as the abortionist. Carhart also continues to be listed on the website as medical director. In addition, Weatherby is not a doctor, but she is the registered agent of the business, which lists surgical abortion up to 14 weeks as a ‘service’ on its website.

In July, Weatherby told The Times, “In the wake of Carhart’s death, Dr. Tyrone Malloy took over as medical director. However, Malloy primarily operates out of the Maryland clinic as its main doctor.”

Malloy was convicted of Medicaid fraud in 2014 and was sentenced to four years in prison and six years probation. He served less than two years and after his release, his Georgia medical license was reinstated. In addition to fraud, he has faced cases of malpractice, including the 1999 death of a newborn baby after a C-section and the 2008 death of a 23-year-old woman on whom he committed a 25-week D&E abortion in which he perforated her uterus and her intestine.

Malloy’s application for a medical license in Nebraska has been “pending” for months. Operation Rescue also reported that it and a Bellevue resident, have filed formal complaints with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office regarding possible illegal activity carried out by Malloy at the Bellevue abortion facility. Malloy is currently under investigation by the state of Nebraska for allegedly illegally seeing patients at the Bellevue facility under Carhart’s license.

Because Weatherby is not a doctor and Malloy doesn’t have a license in Nebraska, it is unclear who is prescribing the abortion pill at the facility. Operation Rescue reports that there have been other abortionists seen at the facility, some of them driving Carhart’s car. Two of them are believed to be the ones who are actually carrying out the abortions: Garry Siegel and Tamer Middleton, both of whom have compact licenses through the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact. But they have concerning pasts of their own.

Siegel lost his hospital privileges in Georgia for failing to carry out a C-section in a timely fashion in 2010 and for the death of a patient in 2015. He also settled two malpractice lawsuits in 2016 — each at $1 million.

Middleton carried out abortions at West Alabama Women’s Center, where a patient died in 2020. Though she was not the one who was ultimately responsible for the woman’s death, she reportedly ignored the woman as she begged for an ambulance.

Operation Rescue argues that the Bellevue abortion facility is operating under the false pretense that Carhart is still the medical director and abortionist when in reality, the new medical director has been convicted of fraud and other abortionists have been traveling to Bellevue to commit the abortions there.

“A patient has a basic right to know the name of his or her so-called doctor,” said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman. “… Those running this shoddy operation can’t seem to remember its own name, differing on official documents, the sign, and the website – while continuing to falsely advertise a dead man as the acting abortionist and medical director.”

