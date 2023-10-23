A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Actress' fat-shaming comments about waitress come back to bite her

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 22, 2023 at 9:29pm
Emily Blunt in 2014's 'Edge of Tomorrow'

(FOX NEWS) -- British actress Emily Blunt is apologizing for fat-shaming a female server in a recently resurfaced interview from 2012. During an appearance on Britain's "Jonathan Ross Show," Blunt referred to her server at a Chili's location as "enormous."

"I just need to address this head on as my jaw was on the floor watching this clip from 12-years ago," the actress said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. "I’m appalled that I would say something so insensitive, hurtful, and unrelated to whatever story I was trying to tell on a talk show."

"I’ve always considered myself someone who wouldn’t dream of upsetting anyone so whatever possessed me to say anything like this in that moment is unrecognizable to me or anything I stand for," she clarified.

Read the full story ›

