A Republican lawmaker turned social media personality has received bad news from his own family members.

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger claimed his own family member had disowned him in a Monday CNN interview.

The anti-Donald Trump Republican indicated they had done so in the form of a certified letter.

“So, I had family that sent a certified letter disowning me."

The former Illinois member of Congress claimed his family had been dissuaded away from him -- due to the remarks of Fox News television personality Sean Hannity.

“They said I’ve lost the trust of great men like Sean Hannity, which is funny, but they believe that."

Kinzinger: I had family that sent a certified letter disowning me. They said, I've lost the trust of great men like Sean hannity. pic.twitter.com/yiRCXhtFpp — Acyn (@Acyn) October 31, 2023

The Kinzinger family even went so far as to accuse the liberal Republican of a demonic allegiance.

"They said I was a member of the devil’s army.”

Kinzinger was one of a handful of Republicans to vote to impeach President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021 disturbance.

The dissident Republican reiterated his support for President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election -- should the GOP nominate Trump for the presidency.

.@AdamKinzinger: “I voted Democratic last election cycle. If it's Trump against Joe Biden, I'll vote Democratic this coming one…I really believe it’s down to one issue…do you believe in democracy, or do you believe in authoritarianism?”pic.twitter.com/V4d8zoW78p — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) October 31, 2023

Kinzinger announced his retirement from Congress in 2021.

Kinzinger's district was partitioned in accordance with Illinois' state redistricting process, according to Politico.

New districts less favorable to Kinzinger's electoral prospects left the Democrat-friendly legislator without a clear path to re-election.

Kinzinger routinely pens fiery messages on X targeting Trump and Republicans, tending to re-hash partisan feuds from Trump's presidency that have faded from the consciousness of the broader public.

Why does every Jan 6 defendants male lawyers have pony tails? — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) October 24, 2023

Kinzinger didn't mention which of his family members have turned cold.

