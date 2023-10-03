A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Health Money Politics U.S. World
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Adviser suspected of being part of Iranian influence ops visited Biden White House

Met with senior administration officials multiple times

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 3, 2023 at 6:46pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Joe Biden mistakenly says the Grand Canyon is one of the nine wonders of the world on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Video screenshot)

Joe Biden mistakenly says the Grand Canyon is one of the nine wonders of the world on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Video screenshot)

By Jake Smith
Daily Caller News Foundation

An alleged member of an Iranian influence operation met with high-level officials at Biden’s White House on at least five separate occasions, according to White House visitor logs.

Ali Vaez, senior advisor at the International Crisis Group and close aide to Biden administration Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley, was reported last week to be a member of the Iranian Experts Initiative (IEI), a group created to bolster Tehran’s global image by recruiting Western scholars and experts to influence U.S. and European media and government. Vaez traveled to the White House on multiple occasions to meet with senior level officials in the Biden administration as recently as March, visitor logs reveal.

TRENDING: Top scientist has meltdown when confronted with absurdity of men in women's sports

The Washington Free Beacon first reported Vaez’s White House meetings.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Vaez was recruited by the IEI years before President Joe Biden took office in 2021, according to Iran International. It is unclear whether the officials Vaez met with were aware of his ties to the IEI, though it’s entirely possible, according to Gabriel Noronha, former Trump administration Special Advisor for the State Department.

“Typically the White House conducts a criminal background check to get into the building, but it’s incumbent on the political and national security staffers to be vetting the people they meet with for foreign influence issues,” Noronha told the DCNF. “In this case, they either ignored that influence, which has been quite evident to many observers and practitioners of Iran policy insiders for years, or they actually were interested in cultivating someone with ties to the regime.”

Is there a lot more Iranian influence in Biden's White House than we're being told?

Vaez visited the White House’s Eisenhower Executive Office Building three times in one week in February of this year, months before the Biden administration announced a “ransom” deal to transfer $6 billion to Iran in exchange for five American prisoners, according to visitor logs. During those three visits, Vaez met with National Security Council (NSC) advisor Mark McGurk, the Biden administration’s coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa.

During two other visits in 2022, Vaez met with Hazel Castillo and Kimberly Lang in the West Wing, both assistants to Biden’s top NSC advisor, Jake Sullivan; it is unclear whether Sullivan was present at the meetings.

Vaez was an ally to Malley, who was recently suspended from his high-level security role over questions about his handling of classified information and his ties to Iranian intelligence. Malley tapped Vaez to serve on his team in the State Department in 2021, but Vaez was denied security clearance and his appointment was canceled; Malley kept Vaez as a close confidant instead, according to Iran International.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Adviser suspected of being part of Iranian influence ops visited Biden White House
Border town officials have no sympathy for New York City's migrant plight
Democrat governor slams Biden over 'lack of intervention' in border crisis
Eco-activists go on tire-deflating spree to dissuade SUV use
Automakers lay off more workers as strike takes its toll
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×