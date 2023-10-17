From al-Husseini to Arafat to Abbas – stone cold killers

We’re so lucky to have Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in place, once again, at this critical time. Maybe it’s more than luck. We’re truly blessed to have him watching over his people now.

Not only does he have a long and accurate memory, he speaks like a scholar about his country, which he loves like a native son.

He explained that the rash of violence targeting Jews in Israel recently is really nothing new. In fact, he explained, it dates back 100 years to a time when the most highly regarded Palestinian Arab leader of the day, Haj Amin al-Husseini, then the grand mufti of Jerusalem, was directing similar attacks against Jews.

A few years later, during World War II, al-Husseini signed a pact with Adolf Hitler and urged him to annihilate the Jews of Europe.

As Netanyahu put it: "Hitler didn't want to exterminate the Jews at the time; he wanted to expel the Jews. And Haj Amin al-Husseini went to Hitler and said, 'If you expel them, they'll all come here.' 'So what should I do with them?' he asked. He said, 'Burn them.'"

He added the mufti played "a central role in fomenting the Final Solution."

Netanyahu's critics denounced his claims.

But they are not merely the "claims" by the son of respected historian. They are well-documented facts. And if you want to know more about this history – along with al-Husseini's direct links to today's Arab-Palestinian leaders – you can find the complete story in "The Nazi Connection to Islamic Terrorism: Adolf Hitler and Haj Amin al-Husseini" by Chuck Morse.

Most of the criticism of Netanyahu suggests he was minimizing Hitler's own responsibility for the Holocaust. I think that's a stretch. It never even occurred to me that Netanyahu was doing that. He was simply stating the facts. The words he said are a matter of historical record.

But there's much more to the story of al-Husseini – much more relevant to what's happening on the ground today in Israel and what has been happening in the way of virulent Jew-hatred by Muslim radicals ever since.

There's a direct line from al-Husseini to modern Arab-Muslim Israel bashers – from Saddam Hussein to Yasser Arafat. And while they are both dead, Arafat's heir to power in the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, is very much alive.

As a doctoral candidate at Moscow's Oriental College in 1982, Abbas wrote a thesis suggesting far fewer than 6 million Jews were killed in the Holocaust. But that was just the start. In his treatise, he actually accused the Jews of conspiring with Adolf Hitler to annihilate European Jewry. He accused the Jews of deliberately inflating the numbers of those killed in concentration camps to pave the way for a Jewish state. He may have been one of the first to equate Zionism with Nazism.

"The Zionist movement's stake in inflating the number of murdered in the war was aimed at ensuring great gains," he wrote, adding that "this led to confirm the number [6 million] to establish it in world opinion, and, by so doing, to arouse more pangs of conscience and sympathy for Zionism in general."

In the version of his doctoral paper later published under the title, "The Other Side: The Secret Relationship Between Nazism and the Zionist Movement," Abbas denied the German use of gas chambers and suggested the total number of Jews killed was fewer than 1 million.

But perhaps the most horrifying and revolting charge by Abbas is that Zionists were complicit with the Nazis in the murder of Jews.

"The Zionist movement led a broad campaign of incitement against the Jews living under Nazi rule, in order to arouse the government's hatred of them, to fuel vengeance against them, and to expand the mass extermination," Abbas wrote.

Abbas has danced around this treatise for many years. He has attempted to put it in perspective. He has tried to explain what he really meant when he denied 6 million Jews were murdered. But he has never publicly retracted his accusation that Zionists collaborated with the Nazis in the extermination of Jews.

Despite this incredible charge, Abbas still enjoys the reputation of a "moderate" – even, God forbid, a peacemaker. He still enjoys the reputation of a "pragmatist." He still enjoys the reputation of a "statesman" – perhaps even an indispensable statesman. You might recall Pope Francis referring to him as "an angel of peace."

Let's also not forget Abbas was also one of the principal planners of the Munich Olympics terrorist attack. He was the guy who wrote the checks and embraced the operatives as they headed off to one of the most sensational terrorist attacks of its time in 1972.

He has never once renounced terrorism or "armed struggle," as he calls it, as a legitimate means of achieving his precious Palestinian state at the expense of the one and only Jewish state.

Has Abbas changed his stripes? Has he changed his rhetoric? Has he stopped calling for the wholesale slaughter of Jews?

No, he has not.

In fact, on Sept. 16, 2015, he made the following statement on Palestinian TV: "We welcome every drop of blood spilled in Jerusalem. This is pure blood, clean blood, blood on its way to Allah. With the help of Allah, every martyr will be in heaven, and every wounded will get his reward."

In the month that followed, dozens of Israeli citizens were stabbed, hacked to death, shot and attacked by Abbas' followers.

In other words, Netanyahu understated the situation and the direct links between Islamic terrorism today in the Middle East and the Nazi ideology that began and spread nearly a century ago.

Nazism is Islamism and Islamism is Nazism. The common denominators are unmistakable and undeniable.

And Netanyahu remembers.

